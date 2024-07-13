ADVERTISEMENT

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL leak ahead of Pixel 9 series August event | Improved camera, redesigned body 

Updated - July 13, 2024 12:30 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 11:58 am IST

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9 with four new devices, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and the 9 Pro Fold. 

The Hindu Bureau

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9 series on 13 August. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The series is likely to offer four devices, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and the 9 Pro Fold.

Rumours suggest the Pixel 9 Pro’s could come with a 12.5MP sensor main camera However, it is likely to be marketed as a 50MP sensor utilizing pixel binning—a technique that effectively increases pixel size to capture more light and enhance image quality.

Google Pixel 8a Review | A compact AI driver for Pixel fans but pricing exceeds practicality

The main camera is expected to include Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

Additionally, the camera is also expected to support a resolution of 4080×3072 pixels, a 25.4mm focal length, an f/1.7 aperture, a horizontal Field of View (FoV) of 70.7 degrees, and a vertical FoV of 56.2 degrees. However, details about the secondary camera sensors remain under wraps, awaiting official confirmation.

The Pixel is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, which should come with enhanced GPU, CPU, and NPU performance.

Google is also expected to make changes to the device’s camera module. The Pixel 9 Pro series is rumored to feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Redesign

Recent leaks suggest that the smaller Pixel 9 could come with glossy rear panels, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be offered with a less fingerprint-prone matte finish.

The sides, however, are reversed between the devices.

Additionally, the regulatory marking will now be on the left edge near the bottom, with the Pixel 9 getting a 6.24-inch screen while the 9 Pro XL getting the 6.73-inch display panel.

Price

While Google is yet to announce the official prices, online leaks suggest that the Pixel 9 may be offered with two storage options, 128GB and 256GB. The 128GB is expected to be priced around €899 (₹75,000), the 256GB model may be priced at €999 or ₹ 83,000.

The Pixel 9 is expected to be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Cosmo, and Mojito colour variants.

The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to be priced at €1,099 for the 128GB storage model. The 256GB and 512GB variants are expected to be priced between €1,199 and €1,329.

As for the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the 9 Pro Fold, the devices are likely to be available at a starting price point of €1,199.

