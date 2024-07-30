GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google Pixel 9 Pro will launch on August 13 in U.S.; India to get new Pixel Fold a day later

The premium variants of Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 series, including a new Pixel foldable phone, will launch on August 14 in India, with photos having landed on the local website

Published - July 30, 2024 09:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A screenshot from the Google India website shows a redesigned camera panel for the Pixel 9 series, and a foldable phone

A screenshot from the Google India website shows a redesigned camera panel for the Pixel 9 series, and a foldable phone | Photo Credit: Google India website

Google’s India-based customers will be able to see the unveiling of the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold on August 14, a day after the launch takes place for U.S.-based customers.

Photos of two new Pixel phones on Google’s India website have landed, with the tech and internet giant inviting users to sign up for news, tips, offers, and Google Pixel availability information.

Google Pixel 9 leak on TikTok suggests larger camera panel, bigger Pro model

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

While the leaked specifications differ between outlets and Google is yet to confirm the exact technical details, some confirmed changes include a redesigned camera panel for both the foldable and non-foldable variants, as well as flat sides.

Google is expected to partner up with Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart in order to distribute the new Pixel phones in the country.

The tech company has in the past omitted India when launching new devices and distributing them through local retailers, but the Pixel 9 Pro and the new Pixel Fold will definitely be coming to the country this time.

