Google Pixel 9 Pro will launch on August 13 in U.S.; India to get new Pixel Fold a day later

Google’s India-based customers will be able to see the unveiling of the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold on August 14, a day after the launch takes place for U.S.-based customers.

Photos of two new Pixel phones on Google’s India website have landed, with the tech and internet giant inviting users to sign up for news, tips, offers, and Google Pixel availability information.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

While the leaked specifications differ between outlets and Google is yet to confirm the exact technical details, some confirmed changes include a redesigned camera panel for both the foldable and non-foldable variants, as well as flat sides.

Out with the old. In with the fold. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, for the first time in India. ✨



Learn more at: https://t.co/72BVe5FKyBpic.twitter.com/5b0cAFs0qd — Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 19, 2024

Google is expected to partner up with Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart in order to distribute the new Pixel phones in the country.

The tech company has in the past omitted India when launching new devices and distributing them through local retailers, but the Pixel 9 Pro and the new Pixel Fold will definitely be coming to the country this time.