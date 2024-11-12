Positioned between the base Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Pixel 9 Pro is Google’s premium offering, combining high-end specifications, compact look and a deep AI integration. Priced around ₹1,09,999, it’s intended to appeal to those looking for Google’s top-tier experience in a conventional smartphone format which is rarely found these days.

Let’s have a closer look at the Pixel 9 Pro and how it compares to its predecessors and competitors in this price range.

Design

The Pixel 9 Pro looks almost similar to the Pixel 9 Pro XL, moving away from the rounded frames and curved edges seen in the Pixel 8 Pro. The flatter edges and frames not only give it a more contemporary look but also improve the overall handling. But clearly, it is one of the gorgeous phones launched this year and from Google. It immediately catches the attention of onlookers with its premium finish.

The Pixel 9 Pro retains Google’s distinctive rear camera module seen in the base variant. Positioned centrally, this oval module minimises any rocking movement when the phone is placed flat—a notable improvement over offset camera modules, like those found on iPhone models, which can create balance issues. The device is available in four colours: Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, and Obsidian, adding variety and a premium touch.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Constructed from 100% recycled aluminium with plastic-free packaging, the Pixel 9 Pro emphasises both sustainability and durability. Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protects both the front and rear of the device, making it more resistant to drops and scratches.

The placements of the ports and buttons remain the same as that of Pixel 9.

Display

The Pixel 9 Pro sports Google’s new 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display, delivering a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. This surpasses even high-end competitors like the iPhone 16 Pro, which reaches 2,000 nits, and the Galaxy S24 series, which peaks at 2,600 nits. This level of brightness ensures that the display remains easily readable and vibrant, even in direct sunlight.

The Super Actua display also features a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, enhancing fluidity in user experience while conserving battery. Compared to the Pixel 9’s standard Actua display, which supports only a 60-120Hz range, the Pixel 9 Pro’s LTPO OLED panel can scale down to 1Hz when static images are displayed or during always-on display mode. With a resolution of 1280 x 2856, the Pixel 9 Pro offers crisp visuals that can be reduced to 1080p if users want to optimize battery life. This screen resolution is comparable to other flagship displays in its class, providing detailed clarity suitable for everyday usage and multimedia consumption.

OS

Just like the Pixel 9, the Pro variant comes with Android 14 OS out of the box, featuring a clean and streamlined interface. The phone will come with seven years of OS and security updates, which ensures that users can expect long-term support without the need for frequent upgrades.

Processor

Powering the Pixel 9 Pro is the same Google’s Tensor G4 processor found in other three phones, backed by 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. We have talked elaborately on this in the past reviews as well. While the Tensor G4 may not outperform the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor found in competing models like the Galaxy S24 series, its real-world performance is optimised to work seamlessly within Google’s ecosystem.

A standout feature of the Pixel 9 Pro, like the other Pixel series 9 phones, is the Gemini AI, Google’s latest generation of AI-powered assistance. Integrated directly into the device, Gemini enhances user experience by adding contextual awareness and efficiency. For instance, Gemini AI streamlines photo management, uses natural language processing to improve message responses, and delivers smart reminders and suggestions. The Pixel 9 Pro, like the Pixel 9 Pro XL or Pixel 9, benefits from this on-device AI, differentiating it from other Android devices reliant on poorly integrated and bloatware induced operating systems.

Camera

The Pixel 9 Pro’s camera system is a defining feature, offering high-resolution sensors, refined software, and computational photography enhancements. The device’s rear setup consists of a 50 MP wide-angle main sensor, a 48 MP ultrawide sensor with a 123° field of view, and a 48 MP telephoto lens that supports 5x optical zoom and up to 30x Super Res digital zoom.

Compared to the base Pixel 9, which lacks a dedicated telephoto lens, the Pixel 9 Pro offers significantly improved zoom capabilities. The 5x optical zoom captures details at a distance without sacrificing clarity, while even the 10x digital zoom retains an impressive level of sharpness, with detail loss becoming more noticeable only beyond 20x.

Google’s software optimization through its HDR+ technology brings out natural colours and balanced lighting, particularly in low-light conditions where the Pixel’s Night Sight feature enhances clarity.

The Pixel 9 Pro also introduces new features to its computational photography suite, such as the Add Me tool, which lets the photographer appear in group shots by compositing images. Other notable tools include Magic Editor for advanced photo retouching, Magic Eraser to remove unwanted elements, and Best Take for selecting the best shots in a sequence. The camera’s software capabilities, coupled with its robust hardware, solidify the Pixel 9 Pro as a leading choice for smartphone photography.

On the front, a 42 MP selfie camera offers ultra-wide shots at a 103° field of view. This is a significant upgrade over the base Pixel 9’s 10.5 MP front-facing camera, catering to group selfies and wide-angle portraits.

Battery

The Pixel 9 Pro comes with a 4,700 mAh battery power, the same as the vanilla variant. The battery lasts a full day of use under normal conditions. The Pixel 9 Pro supports 27 W wired charging, the same as the Pixel 9, along with fast wireless charging (Qi-certified) and Battery Share for powering other compatible devices.

Verdict

The Google Pixel 9 Pro sets a high bar for pure Android flagships, combining high-quality hardware with Google’s advanced AI and software features in a compact form factor. Its modernised design, enhanced Super Actua display, and versatile camera system makes it a competitive choice for those prioritising a premium smartphone experience.

For a Pixel lover, the new Pixel 9 Pro stands as the best choice in the market, fitting the pocket in both terms. And hands down, it is one of the gorgeous-looking phones in the market today.