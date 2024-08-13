Google on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) launched the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL in India along with their global debut. The successor to the Pixel 8 series, the new Pixel 9 series smartphones will ship with Android 14 out-of-the-box and 7 years of guaranteed OS and security updates.

Google also enhanced the gen AI capabilities on the new Pixel 9 series with Gemini Nano.

Meanwhile, the in-built VPN and the satellite SOS features will not be available in India.

For the first time ever, Google announced the opening of three company-operated Walk-in centres in India where Pixel or the Nest users can get their devices serviced. They will start with Delhi and Bangalore while the Mumbai based store will go live soon.

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL mainly differ on the screen sizes whereas most of the other features remain same. Google claims Pixel 9 Pro to be at 199 gram while the 9 Pro XL is close to 221 grams.

The Pixel 9 Pro has a 6.3 inch LTPO OLED Super Actua display with 1280 x 2856 resolution at 495 ppi and up to 120 Hz refresh rate which drops to 1 Hz. The display reaches a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Pixel 9 Pro XL features a 6.8 inch LTPO OLED Super Actua display with 1344 x 2992 resolution at 486 ppi and similar refresh rate as 9 Pro. The peak brightness remains same as Pixel 9 Pro.

Both, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection at front and back. They are IP68 rated as well.

In terms of optical set up, both, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL sport a 50 MP main camera along with a 48 MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom and a 48 MP ultrawide sensor which act as macro too. Both the smartphones have a 42 MP lens at the back for selfies.

Google has brought in its self-developed Tensor G4 processor in Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL with 16 GB RAM and up to 5512 GB storage. They will be among the first to receive Android 15 when available.

The Pixel 9 Pro uses a 4,700 mAh battery while the Pixel 9 Pro XL ships with a 5,060 mAh cell. Both the phones support 45 W wired charging. Google does not provide charger inside the box.

Google claims an all-day battery in both Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL that chargers up to 70% in half an hour.

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL come in four colours: Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel and Rose Quartz.

Pixel 9

The vanilla phone from Pixel 9 series has a 6.1-inch OLED Actua display with 1080 x 2424 resolution at 422 ppi. It can reach up to 2,700 nits peak brightness and has 120 Hz refresh rate which goes down to 60 Hz.

Pixel 9 too has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for display and the back. The phone weighs around 198 grams. It is IP68 rated for water and dust protection.

Google has packed the Pixel 9 with a 50 MP main camera and a 48 MP ultrawide camera. It has a 10.5 MP front camera for selfies.

The Google Pixel 9 run on the same Tensor G4 chipset used in the Pro models, but with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

Google has loaded the Pixel 9 with a 4,700 mAh battery which supports 45 W charging. It claims up to 100 hours of battery life with extreme battery saver mode.

Pixel 9 comes in Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen and Peony colours.

Pricing and Availability

Google Pixel Pro will start at ₹1,09,999 and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL will begin at ₹1,24,999.

Google Pixel can be purchased at ₹79,999.

Pre-order of Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will start from August 14 in India. Availability will start soon after it.

All these phones will be available on Flipkart, as well as at Reliance Digital and Croma for the retail buyers for the first time ever in India.

