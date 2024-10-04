As the smartphone industry continues to push boundaries, foldable devices have emerged as the new frontier of innovation. With almost all major brands (excluding Apple) venturing into this space, Google has finally made its grand entrance with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This device not only marks Google’s foray into the foldable market in India, but also aims to redefine user expectations. Positioned as a premium device, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold aims to challenge the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro with Google’s signature AI capabilities and top-notch hardware.

Design

Google has clearly invested significant thought into the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s design. Available in Obsidian colour, the device comes with a scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass, matching the durability of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6. The satin metal frame, crafted from aerospace-grade high-strength aluminium alloy, not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also promises improved durability compared to its competitors. At the back, Google could have avoided the minutely engraved ‘Made in China’.

The standout feature is undoubtedly the multi-alloy steel hinge with an aerospace-grade high-strength aluminium alloy cover. This design choice seems to be Google’s answer to the durability concerns that have plagued some foldable devices. While Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 boasts a refined hinge mechanism, and Vivo’s X Fold 3 Pro claims a 12-year lifespan for its hinge, Google’s approach appears to prioritise both longevity and smoothness of operation.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold matches the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with an IPX8 water resistance rating, putting it ahead of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in this aspect. This level of water resistance is a significant advantage in daily use scenarios.

Display

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold features two impressive displays that compete favourably with its rivals. The external cover display is a 6.3-inch Actua display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels and a pixel density of 422 ppi. This slightly edges out the 6.2-inch external display of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 but falls short of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro’s 6.53-inch offering.

Where the Pixel truly shines is in its brightness capabilities. Both the cover and main displays boast up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness, surpassing the Samsung (2,600 nits). The internal folding display is an 8-inch Super Actua Flex display with a resolution of 2076 x 2152 pixels and a pixel density of 373 ppi. This LTPO display supports a variable refresh rate from 1-120 Hz, offering excellent power efficiency. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 7.6-inch main display, while the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro boasts an 8.03-inch screen.

Both Pixel displays offer HDR support and full 24-bit depth for 16 million colors, promising a vibrant and immersive viewing experience. The use of ultra-thin glass for the internal display suggests that Google has worked to minimise the creasing issue, a point of contention in many foldable devices.

OS

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold launches with Android 14, offering the purest Android experience possible. What sets it apart is Google’s commitment to long-term support: seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Feature Drop updates. This equals Samsung’s generous update policy for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 but far exceeds the three years promised by Vivo for the X Fold 3 Pro.

Processor

The latest Pixel 9 Pro Fold is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 processor, paired with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. While Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which powers both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, leads the benchmark charts, Google’s Tensor G4 focuses on AI-driven tasks rather than raw processing power.

Where Google really excels is in AI integration. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold features Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Live Transcribe and other AI features that we saw in our review of Pixel 9, making it the go-to device for users who rely heavily on AI-assisted features.

Samsung’s Galaxy AI offers similar features, such as video summarisation, call transcription, and Google Lens integration, but the level of AI implementation is more intuitive on the Pixel. Vivo’s Gemini Pro AI focuses more on note-taking and productivity tasks, but it doesn’t integrate with the system as seamlessly as Google’s AI tools.

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in Samsung and Vivo delivers excellent results in gaming and multitasking, Google’s Tensor G4 is no slouch, particularly excelling in daily usage where AI-driven tasks enhance productivity. However, Google still needs to work on better optimisation for the main screen.

Camera

Pixel’s cameras have always been a standout, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold takes it a step further. Equipped with a triple rear camera system—a 48 MP wide camera, a 10.5 MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens—this foldable brings Google’s signature photography prowess to a new form factor.

The 48 MP wide camera, equipped with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), delivers outstanding image quality across various lighting conditions. Its large sensor size allows for exceptional detail and sharpness in daylight, while Google’s HDR+ ensures well-balanced exposure and natural color tones.

In low light, Night Sight works wonders, preserving details and reducing noise without introducing artificial lighting.

Compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6’s 50 MP camera, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold maintains a more natural color profile, while Vivo’s 50 MP wide camera offers good results but lacks the same depth in dynamic range, particularly in shadowed areas.

The 10.5 MP ultrawide lens with auto-focus doubles as a macro lens, capturing expansive shots with minimal edge distortion and impressive close-ups. It’s a versatile feature that shines in both landscape and macro photography, with AI further enhancing low-light performance.

In telephoto performance, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold brings a 10.8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and Super Res Zoom up to 20x, delivering sharp zoomed-in shots with minimal noise, thanks to Google’s AI processing. While Vivo’s X Fold 3 Pro excels in zoom range, offering up to 100x digital zoom, Google’s AI-driven zoom is more precise, particularly at higher levels, ensuring better image clarity.

Selfie performance is another area where the Pixel 9 Pro Fold excels, featuring dual 10 MP front cameras (one on each screen), which provide sharp and naturally toned images, aided by Google’s Real Tone technology. Night Sight for selfies ensures good performance in low light.

Battery

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes equipped with a 4,650 mAh battery. During our test the phone lasted a day with moderate usage. The phone also has an Extreme Battery Saver, which can help the battery life to extend up to 72 hours. While the capacity is lower than the 5,700 mAh battery found in the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, it’s competitive with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6’s 4,400 mAh offering.

The phone supports fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging, covering all bases for modern charging needs. However, it’s worth noting that the 45 W USB-C charger is sold separately, a trend we’ve seen with other flagship devices including the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This puts it at a slight disadvantage compared to the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, which includes a 120 W charger in the box.

Verdict

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold represents a solid entry into the foldable smartphone market, offering a pure Android experience. It combines Google’s software expertise, AI capabilities, and commitment to long-term support with impressive hardware specifications, positioning it as a strong competitor to established players like Samsung and Vivo.

Compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold holds its own and even excels in several areas, but certainly needs a more refined app optimisation for the inner screen. However, the true test will come in real-world usage, particularly in areas like hinge durability, battery life, and the effectiveness of its AI features. The lack of an included charger might also be a minor drawback for some users, especially when compared to Vivo’s offering.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold retails at ₹1,72,999, which is a bit stretched compared to Vivo’s foldable phone price.