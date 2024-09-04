ADVERTISEMENT

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold goes on sale today in India. Check availability, features and price

Updated - September 04, 2024 01:31 pm IST

Published - September 04, 2024 12:55 pm IST

Pixel 9 Pro Fold is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 at front and back

The Hindu Bureau

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold goes on sale today in India. Check availability, features and price | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Google’s first-ever foldable smartphone to launch in India, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, goes on sale today across Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Croma stores. It competes with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a 6.3 inch Actua cover screen with 1080 x 2424 resolution at 422 ppi and 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a peak brightness of 2,700 nits. The refresh rate varies between 60 to 120 Hz.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold brings an 8 inch main Super Actua LTPO OLED screen with 2076 x 2152 resolution at 373 ppi. It has similar brightness as cover but a wider refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 at front and back. It is IPX8 rated as well.

Google will provide 7 years of OS and security updates in Pixel 9 Pro Fold as well. It will operate on Android 14 out-of-the-box, and among the first to get Android 15 when available.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold weighs around 257 grams.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold holds a 4,650 mAh battery which supports 45 W wired charging.

The same Google Tensor G4 powers the Pixel 9 Pro Fold coupled with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold gets a 48 MP main camera along with a 10.5 MP ultrawide lens and a 10.8 MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. It has a 10 MP front camera on the cover screen while the inner display uses a 10 MP lens as well.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes in Obsidian and Porcelain shades at a price of ₹1,72,999.

