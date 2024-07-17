Images of the yet-to-be-launched Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold models with major design upgrades were leaked, per gadgets outlet Android Authority.

While Android Authority noted that the leaked images came from Taiwan’s regulatory body, the logo on the back of the phone did not match Google’s Pixel phone logo.

According to the leaked images, Google’s latest foldable smartphone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, boasts a rectangular camera panel on one side that rises from the back of the device, according to Android Authority, which added that the bezels were thinner and that the foldable phone could lie flat on a surface.

Other leaked specs for the non-folding models showed a re-designed camera panel—an oval bar that sticks out from the back of the device—as well as a new Google-branded charging pod.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Charging speeds have also improved, though the exact numbers are not known, based on the analysis of the leaked photos.

Google is yet to confirm or deny the leaked specifications, but is expected to launch the phones during its upcoming event on August 13.​​