Google Pixel 9 leak on TikTok suggests larger camera panel, bigger Pro model

Google’s Pixel 9 Pro XL may come with a larger camera panel that sticks out from the back of the phone and has an extra camera when compared to the base variant, according to a video posted by the TikTok account pixo_unpacking and picked up by media outlets.

The size of the 9 Pro XL could be almost comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, predicted The Verge tech outlet. At the very least, the Pro model should be significantly larger than the base variant of the Google Pixel 9 phone, per the TikTok video leak.

Based on earlier leaks and predictions, watchers are expecting the unveiling of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the 9 Pro Fold during Google’s approaching event on August 13.

Other leaks have led analysts to predict an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for the newest smartphones in the Pixel lineup, as well as a hot pink colour variant.

Apart from hardware and design changes, Google is also expected to launch major AI upgrades for everyday users as more Big Tech giants work on integrating generative AI technologies into their devices.

Google is yet to formally confirm or deny the specifications of any upcoming Pixel devices.

