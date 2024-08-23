GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 8 Pro compared | Features, specs, prices, and all you need to know

Should you buy the high-end variant in the Google Pixel 8 series, or the base variant of the latest Google Pixel 9 line-up? Here is what to know

Updated - August 23, 2024 11:39 am IST

Published - August 23, 2024 11:09 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Google Pixel 9 (pictured on the left) and the Google Pixel 8 Pro (pictured on the right)

The Google Pixel 9 (pictured on the left) and the Google Pixel 8 Pro (pictured on the right) | Photo Credit: THE HINDU/Images sourced from Google and compiled as a collage on Canva

This month saw Google unveiling the new phones from its Pixel 9 line-up, which was soon followed by a price drop across the older Pixel devices. However, because Google releases flagship, mid-range, and base variants of its phones, there are times when some interesting overlaps take place.

For example, should a phone buyer invest in the latest base variant from Google’s Pixel 9 series, or would they get more features at a lower price point from an earlier Pro model?

Let’s take a look at the features and specifications of the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Google Pixel 9 to see how they compare.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Google Pixel 9Google Pixel 8 Pro
Price [Flipkart]₹79,999₹97,999
Storage12 GB + 256 GB12 GB + 128 GB
ProcessorTensor G4 ProcessorTensor G3 Processor
Battery4,700 mAh5,050 mAh
Display6.3-inch Actua display6.7-inch Super Actua display (LTPO)

Coming to camera features, the Google Pixel 8 Pro packs a pro triple rear camera system while the Pixel 9 has an advanced dual rear camera system.

Both come with a 50 MP main camera and a 48 MP ultrawide camera with autofocus. However, the Pixel 8 Pro has a 48 MP telephoto camera that the Pixel 9 lacks. Both phones offer a 10.5 MP selfie camera with auto-focus. The Pixel 9 phone’s camera lacks the Pro Controls, Zoom Enhance, and Night Sight Video that the Pixel 8 Pro camera offers.

While the Pixel 8 Pro offers up to 1,600 nits (HDR) of brightness and up to 2,400 nits of peak brightness, the Pixel 9 provides up to 1,800 nits (HDR) and up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness.

In essence

A user who wants to save money while getting the latest of Google’s AI features and its newest processor is likely to opt for the Google Pixel 9. The base variant of the 9 series also offers more storage at a lower price point.

However, a user who wants a larger and more advanced screen along with better camera controls will probably be drawn towards the Google Pixel 8 Pro, despite the higher price and less recent processor.

