Google Pixel 8 Review: AI-enhanced cameras meet compact design

In the world of Android smartphones, Google’s Pixel series has long stood as a benchmark for top-tier software experience. This year, Google launched its Pixel 8 series, aiming to deliver a smaller, faster, and smarter device with extended longevity with up to seven years of updates.

Available at a starting price of ₹ 75,999, the Pixel 8 barely manages to undercut the competition from Samsung and Apple, offering a high-end Android experience.

Design

The Pixel 8 arrives with a smaller form factor, marking it as one of the few flagship phones tailored to those who prefer a more compact device.

It measures 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm and weighs 187g. While not the thinnest or lightest, the weight distribution is on-point and the device feels extremely premium in-hand. The phone features Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back along with an aluminium frame for durability.

The phone screams premium from all angles and impresses with a competent screen-to-body ratio. The Pixel 8 also comes with IP68 rating for improved dust and water resistance.

Display

The Pixel 8 features an FHD+ 6.2-inch OLED screen with support for 120Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+ and 2000 nits’ peak brightness.

This is definitely one of the brightest screens we have come across and using the device outdoors was a silky-smooth experience.

The screen offers exceptional clarity and smoothness, making it ideal for various tasks, including video consumption and gaming.

Watching content on Netflix was an extremely pleasant experience thanks to the bright, vivid screen with just the right amount of saturation.

The screen displays pretty natural and true to life colors. The device packs two speakers on the top centre and other on the bottom right that are adequately loud.

The slightly smaller screen size caters to users who prefer more manageable devices while still delivering a premium visual experience.

Battery

The device packs a 4,575mAh battery that can easily last a full working day as long as you are not a hardcore gamer.

It comes with support for up to 30W fast charging but a power adaptor is not included with the device. It takes approximately 85 minutes for a full charge.

Performance

The Pixel 8 is powered by Google’s latest Tensor G3 chip which comes with various improvements. The Pixel 8 utilizes Google’s excellent stock android experience along with its most powerful chipset yet to deliver competent performance for everyday tasks and short gaming sessions.

However, the chipset is not the most powerful in this segment, and this is noticeable as the phone is not immune from slight stutters and lags.

While this is not a deal breaker, a clued-up user will notice the same. On the flip side, Google’s integration of top-tier software and AI based features with the hardware-in-hand offers a pretty solid experience for basic tasks.

The device offers an impressive level of responsiveness and smoothness but do not expect it to outperform other Android phones for heavy usage such as extended gaming sessions.

A standout feature of the Pixel 8 is the commitment to seven years of Android and security updates.

This level of extended support ensures that the device remains relevant and secure until at least October 2030.

Few other manufacturers offer such prolonged support, placing Google op par with Apple, offering peace of mind to users looking for longevity and higher resale value.

Additionally, the Pixel 8 boasts Google’s new generative AI features, including various image and video editing tools, voice assistant enhancements, and more, with the promise of additional updates in the near future.

The Pixel 8 maintains the upgraded 2D face unlock system introduced in the Pixel 8 Pro, ensuring swift and secure facial recognition. Additionally, it features an efficient under-display fingerprint scanner for added convenience.

Camera

The Pixel 8 packs a dual rear camera headlined by a 50 MP shooter with f/1.7 aperture and OIS support along with a 12MP ultrawide sensor.

Photos taken with the primary sensor are generally sharp and clean with Google’s classic colour science that will allow users to directly share the images without the need to edit the same.

The phone clicks excellent shots in low-lighting conditions provided you have some seconds to spare. The HDR performance is top-notch thanks to the company’s software enhanced capabilities.

If we had to nitpick, the device may not focus on subjects when the lighting conditions are varied with multiple sources and this may result in photos coming out grainy. Additionally, the phone does take a while to capture shots in similar situations which may result in the subject moving and shots getting captured with less details.

The 12MP ultra-wide camera excels during day time. Even when light is less, the software enhancements allow the sensor to capture competent shots. Additionally, it introduces a macrophotography mode for capturing close-up shots of objects, enhancing the camera’s versatility. The phone also packs a 10.5 MP selfie shooter which clicks sharp images in most conditions.

The device shares many of the generative AI tools found in the Pixel 8 Pro, such as Best Take, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser.

However, it lacks full manual control in the camera app and some advanced features. The Pixel 8 also support digital zoom up to 8x and the results are impressive as for as software enhanced zooming is concerned.

The absence of an optical zoom lens may disappoint users looking for greater flexibility.

The Pixel 8 impresses with its video capabilities, supporting 4K60 recording on all cameras, including the front-facing one. It offers diverse frame rate options, from 24fps to 60fps, and supports codecs like h.264 and h.265.

The main camera delivers excellent detail, wide dynamic range, accurate white balance, and pleasing colors. At 2x zoom, there’s a slight softness, but overall quality remains good.

The ultrawide camera performs well in global parameters but lacks detail in low light. Stabilization is commendable, ensuring smooth footage. While it competes well, heavy movement might favor an iPhone for video stability.

Verdict

The Pixel 8 continues Google’s legacy of exceptional Android experiences. The phone offers best-in class screen, exceptional camera prowess and a premium design.

With a sleek and premium build, and manageable size, the device is an appealing choice for users who prioritize a compact device without compromising on premium features.

