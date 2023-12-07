HamberMenu
Google Pixel 8 Pro gets Gemini Nano on-board to assist on-device computing

Gemini Nano uses Google Tensor G3 to summarize in recorder and smart reply in Gboard and works offline as well

December 07, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Google on Wednesday announced Gemini Nano, its new large language and more capable AI model, on Pixel 8 Pro. The Gemini Nano would bring more on-device artificial intelligence (AI) features on 8 Pro. It is being rolled out via feature drop on Pixel 8 Pro phone starting December 6.

Google’s new LLM Gemini comes in three different sizes: Ultra, Pro and Nano. “The broader family of Gemini models will unlock new capabilities for the Assistant with Bard experience early next year on Pixel,” said Google.

Gemini Nano uses Google Tensor G3 to perform two features; summarize in recorder and smart reply in Gboard. It even works offline.

In addition to these added benefits, Pixel 8 Pro would now get Video Boost feature that helps stabilise video shooting. “Our computational photography models adjust color, lighting, stabilisation and graininess,” wrote Brian Rakowski, VP, Product Management in a blogpost.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Video Boost also enables Night Sight video on Pixel 8 Pro which uses AI to apply noise reduction to videos recorded at night or in low-light conditions.

Timelapse videos in low light with Night Sight is now available on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro with this feature drop.

The new update has got improved Portrait light in Google Photos. It is a new AI model that enables Balance light to remove harsh shadows and improve portrait photos that are new or old. Photo Unblur has also got better at sharpening images, he wrote.

You can now use your Pixel phone for video calls. You need to connect your Pixel Fold or Pixel 6 and newer phones to a laptop or desktop via USB and use it as webcam. Pixel’s new Clean feature can help remove smudges, stains and creases from scanned documents.

Now Google Password Manager can identify which of your accounts support passkeys and help add them. Repair Mode is also live on Pixel phones that keeps personal data protected while repairing or servicing.

Now, you’ll be able to use your Pixel Watch to unlock your Pixel phone when it’s nearby.

