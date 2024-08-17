Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7a prices fall on Flipkart after Google Pixel 9 launch

During the ‘Made by Google’ event on August 13, the tech giant unveiled the Google Pixel 9 base variant, the Google Pixel 9 Pro in two sizes, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

ADVERTISEMENT

While all the phones fall under the premium and ultra-premium segments, the release of the devices is a welcome move for even budget-conscious gadget shoppers within India, as it means that the prices of slightly older Google Pixel models, such as the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7a, are now lower on Flipkart.

Let’s take a look.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Phone Storage Reduced price Google Pixel 8 128 GB ₹58,999 Google Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB ₹97,999 Google Pixel 8a 128 GB ₹52,999 Google Pixel 7 128 GB ₹34,999 Google Pixel 7a 128 GB ₹37,999

Apart from online sales and deals, Google is beginning to build its retail presence within India, in the form of walk-in centres for device services, as well as distributing its latest devices through partners such as Croma and Reliance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.