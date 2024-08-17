ADVERTISEMENT

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7a prices fall on Flipkart after Google Pixel 9 launch

Updated - August 17, 2024 10:22 am IST

Published - August 17, 2024 09:46 am IST

Some older Pixel phones from Google’s stable are retailing at lower prices on India’s Flipkart, after the tech giant’s Pixel 9 unveiling event

The Hindu Bureau

The release of the Google Pixel 9 line-up means older models have become cheaper to buy in India [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

During the ‘Made by Google’ event on August 13, the tech giant unveiled the Google Pixel 9 base variant, the Google Pixel 9 Pro in two sizes, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

While all the phones fall under the premium and ultra-premium segments, the release of the devices is a welcome move for even budget-conscious gadget shoppers within India, as it means that the prices of slightly older Google Pixel models, such as the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7a, are now lower on Flipkart.

Let’s take a look.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Google’s retail expansion through Croma and Reliance Digital can help Pixel sales grow 3X in India
PhoneStorageReduced price
Google Pixel 8128 GB₹58,999
Google Pixel 8 Pro128 GB₹97,999
Google Pixel 8a128 GB₹52,999
Google Pixel 7128 GB₹34,999
Google Pixel 7a128 GB₹37,999

Apart from online sales and deals, Google is beginning to build its retail presence within India, in the form of walk-in centres for device services, as well as distributing its latest devices through partners such as Croma and Reliance.

