ADVERTISEMENT

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro unveil tonight. Expected features

October 04, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:34 am IST

Being a Google’s own device, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will be the first phones to get Android 14 out-of-the-box. They are going to be IP68 rated as well for water resistivity

The Hindu Bureau

Google Pixel 7a. Used for representation only. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Google is going to unveil Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro tonight expanding its hardware ecosystem to compete with Apple’s new iPhones and Samsung’s S series into the premium segment. Google Pixel series 8 is expected to arrive in India on October 5 for pre-orders.

Google Pixel series is likely to maintain the same design elements which were present in series 7 devices. It is expected to see a generation change in processor, from Tensor G2 to Tensor G3, in Pixel 8 series. Google is likely to use an upgraded version of Titan M2 chip as well.

Pixel 8 is expected to get 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and Pixel 8 Pro might see a combination of 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal space.

Being a Google’s own device, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will be the first phones to get Android 14 out-of-the-box. They are going to be IP68 rated as well for water resistivity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Google Pixel 8 may use a 6.2 inch FHD+ OLED display having a refresh rate between 60 to 120Hz whereas the Pixel 8 Pro could get a 6.7 inch LTPO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz.

To power the phones, Google is believed to ship a 4,500mAh battery in Pixel 8 and the Pro is likely to get a 5,000mAh cell. Adapter will not be included in the box.

As Pixel phones are known for their photography, Google Pixel 8 would be using a 50MP main and a 12MP ultrawide lens while the Pixel 8 Pro might see a 50MP main sensor along with a 48MP ultrawide lens and a 48MP telephoto camera. Selfie lens is expected to remain unchanged at 10.5MP for both variants.

Google Pixel 8 is likely to get a priced at around ₹59K, and the Pixel 8 Pro may cost over ₹74K in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US