Google Pixel 7a Review | Bridges gap while leapfrogging the past 

May 19, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST

If the Pixel 7 price clouded your decision to acquire it last year, then here comes the Pixel 7a. The latest launch from Google comes with slight changes in design and build compared to the Pixel 7. Particularly noteworthy is the long-awaited inclusion of wireless charging, a feature previously absent in the a-series phones.

Design

The Pixel 7a resembles its counterpart, the Pixel 7; the primary distinction lies in their sizes. The Pixel 7a is slightly smaller due to reduced display dimensions, resulting in a markedly more manageable and comfortable grip. Further, the camera bar on the rear is slimmer and less protruding.

The device sports a flat display with considerable bezels, along with curved edges and a prominent camera bar at the rear, which lacks the unique visor-like structure of the Pixel 7. Pixel 7a incorporates aluminium in its frame and camera bar, while the back cover is composed of plastic. Although not very slippery like the Pro units, the new Pixel 7a attracts smudges requiring constant cleaning.

Physical switches, including two volume rockers and the power button, adorn the phone’s right side, akin to the more expensive models. The SIM tray is on the left side. The Type-C USB port is located below. Like the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a boasts an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, whereas the Pixel 7 has an IP68 rating. The fingerprint sensor is incorporated into the display and responds quickly to the touch.

Display

The phone sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Pixel 7a’s display is remarkably sharp and accurately reproduces colours. As with all OLED panels, the display excels in contrast and motion performance. The inclusion of a 90Hz refresh rate on the Pixel 7a represents a significant improvement over the standard 60Hz found in previous a-series phones.

However, many competitors have since moved on to 120Hz, even in more affordable models. Therefore, while this upgrade is certainly commendable, higher refresh rates are now expected for phones in this price range.

The new Pixel 7a supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG content, offering an immersive viewing experience. While the absence of Dolby Vision is disappointing, the phone was still able to deliver sharp content. The brightness of the screen is very good, allowing for easy viewing in bright daylight.

OS

The new Pixel 7a runs on Android 13 OS, providing users with the same software and feature set we saw on series 7 Pixel phones. The UI is very similar to the Pixel 7; but Google, in its effort to simplify the interface and make it look clean, has made some unnecessary arrangements, like taking away the ability to clone apps.

Performance

The Pixel 7a is equipped with the same Tensor G2 chip found in the more expensive Pixel 7 models. The phone comes with a single configuration only, with 8GB of LPDDR5 memory and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The processor proves to be adequately powerful for the price range. However, from a competition point of view, not using the Qualcomm Snapdragon is still a major roadblock for Pixel phones. For graphics, there is the support of the Mali-G710 MP7.

The processor takes on every task with ease. There was no lag while multitasking. On occasion, due to its plastic back, the phone gets a little worked up during high-end games, which also results in frame drops.

Camera

Just like Pixel 7, the new Pixel 7a boasts a rear dual-camera setup comprising a 64MP primary camera with f/1.89 aperture. Additionally, it features a 13MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. However, like the Pixel 7, the ultrawide lens on the Pixel 7a lacks autofocus and misses out on the macro mode available on the Pixel 7 Pro.

The 64MP main camera is very impressive and retains the essence of previous Pixel phones, most likely the 3 series that came with amazing camera capabilities. The main lens was able to capture exceptional detail and offers accurate colour reproduction and an impressive dynamic range, irrespective of the lighting conditions.

Compared to the 50MP main camera of the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7a demonstrated remarkably similar levels of detail. However, we felt the new 7a is able to refine images better and maintain a nice touch.

Despite some minimal difference in resolution, the ultrawide shots taken with both the Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 were often indistinguishable, even upon closer inspection. Images captured at night were very impressive as well. The shutter speed is very fast, allowing detailed capturing of objects at night. There was no trace of noise in the images. The shadow balance and the dynamic range in low lighting were also quite good.

The camera lens does a very good job of subject separation as well. In the portrait mode, the subject is very well distinguished from the environment. The detailing is very fine, along with a perfect balance of colours and contrast.

For selfies, there is a 13MP lens with an aperture of f/2.2. The selfies captured are likeable, with a very sharp level of detail. Portrait selfies are also very well balanced, with a proper separation level from the background.

Battery

The Pixel 7a boasts a 4,300mAh battery, almost identical in size to its predecessor. The battery lasted an entire day during our review period, even with prolonged usage.

The device supports 18W of wired charging, slightly lower than the already modest 20W supported by the Pixel 7. Consequently, charging speeds are relatively sluggish by current standards, particularly when considering the total charge time of almost two hours.

One notable upgrade on the Pixel 7a is the inclusion of wireless charging. Although this charging method is known to be slower, it is still a desirable feature for those who value convenience over charging speed.

Verdict

The new Google Pixel 7a turns the tide for Pixel enthusiasts who could not afford the Pixel 7. The 7a brings a wide canvas of Google-powered services along with the well-known camera capabilities of a Pixel phone. The Tensor G2 performance is adequate. The battery remains a trusted, if not stellar, companion in the Pixel 7a.

Overall, the Google Pixel 7a bridges the gap between the Pro models (7 and 7 Pro) and the a-series while leapfrogging its predecessor, Pixel 6a. It retails at ₹43,999 in India.