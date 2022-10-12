Google launches three new Chromebooks, accessories for cloud gaming 

The new Chromebooks will come with Intel core processors and Nvidia RTX 3080 tier graphic cards | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google on Tuesday announced three new Chromebooks designed in partnership with Acer, Asus, and Lenovo. The new laptops include the Acer Chromebook 516 GE, the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, and the Ideapad Gaming Chromebook from Lenovo.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The Chromebooks will come with 120 Hz high resolution screens, WiFi 6 or 6E, and RGB gaming keyboards on select models. The new devices will be available starting this month, according to the company.

Google in its blog shared that the Chromebooks will deliver a gaming experience at 120 frames per second with an input latency of 85ms. The laptops will also come with support for Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Amazon Luna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The search engine giant said the Chromebooks were perfect for “undercover gamers.”

The company also announced accessories that will be certified as part of the “Works with Chromebook program.” These include the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset, the Rival 3 wireless mouse and the SteelSeries Stratus controller.

While Xbox Cloud Gaming will be via an installable web app, it is still in its beta version. However, final versions will allow users to access games through an Xbox game pass subscription.

Also Read | Google Pixel Watch and Tablet are not coming to India any time soon

Google also shared that it is working on including other cloud gaming platforms in the future.

In September, the search engine company announced it would wind down its Stadia game streaming services. This was due to insufficient interest from gamers, close to three years after the service was launched.