Google launches Pixel 8a with Gemini Nano and Tensor G3 in India

May 07, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST

Google has promised 7 years of OS and security updates for Pixel 8a

The Hindu Bureau

Google launches Pixel 8a with Gemini Nano and Tensor G3 in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Extending its Pixel line up, Google on Tuesday launched Pixel 8a in India. The affordable version of previously unveiled Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel 8a targets premium segment buyers.

Google Pixel 8a is going to feature Gemini Nano in-built that brings AI features like circle to search, best take, audio magic eraser and magic editor.

Taking cue from the costlier predecessors, Pixel 8a brings a 6.1 inch Actua display with 20:9 aspect ratio, upto 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Pixel 8a uses the same Tensor G3 processor found in Pixel 8 and 8 Pro with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and upto 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The Titan M2 co-processor for security also exits in it. It runs on Android 14 out of the box.

Google has used a 4,492mAh battery in Pixel 8a that supports fast and wireless charging. Charger is not included in the box.

In camera, Pixel 8a rides on a 64MP main lens accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide sensor. The front camera is of 13MP.

In India, Google Pixel 8a will start at ₹52,999 for the 8GB/128GB version and ₹59,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant. It will be available in Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain shades. Like always, Pixel 8a will sell on Flipkart starting May 14.

