Google launches Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2

October 04, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST

Google on Wednesday launched Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 in India. These new Pixel devices are available for pre-orders. Pixel phones have got a new temperature sensor at the back on camera bar that can scan an object to get its temperature. Pixel Watch 2 is coming for the first time in India.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are powered by Google Tensor G3 processor with up to 8GB RAM on Pixel 8 and 12GB RAM on the Pro variant. These phones will get seven years of software updates, including Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular feature drops.

Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch Actua display with up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch Super Actua display with 2,400 nits of peak brightness and 1 to 120Hz refresh rate.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro feature a 50MP main camera. The vanilla model has got a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The Pixel 8 Pro sports a 48MP ultrawide lens and a 48MP telephoto sensor. Both Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have got the same selfie lens at 10.5MP. The front camera now has autofocus as well.

Pixel 8 Pro features Pro Controls with settings like shutter speed and ISO. It can also get high-resolution 50MP images in both JPEG and RAW.

Pixel camera also brings Google’s Best Take feature that combines image from a series of photos to get the best picture. Magic Editor in Google Photos uses generative AI to help you reposition and resize your subjects.

For the first time, Pixel 8 series has Audio Magic Eraser that can reduce distracting sounds in videos. Later this year, Pixel 8 Pro will get Video Boost, which can help adjust color, lighting, stabilization and graininess in videos.

Google Pixel 8 is priced at ₹75,999 and the Pixel 8 Pro is priced at ₹1,06,999. Both devices will be available starting October 12 on Flipkart. Pixel 8 comes in Rose, Hazel and Obsidian whereas Pixel 8 Pro will be available in Bay and Obsidian shades.

Google also introduced its latest smartwatch, Google Pixel Watch 2 with 24 hours battery life, safety features and sensors like heart rate tracking.

Pixel Watch 2 has three new sensors. Google has also brought Fitbit’s Body Response feature to Pixel Watch 2, powered by a new continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor. This new sensor can point to possible signs of stress using ML algorithm that incorporates heart rate, heart rate variability and skin temperature.

Pixel Watch 2 also has an on-wrist auto exercise detection for 7 workout types. Other features include Daily Readiness Score, Sleep Profile, Sleep Score, Active Zone Minutes and 40 workout modes.

Pixel Watch 2 comes with Pixel’s proactive safety features like Medical ID, Emergency Sharing and Safety Check.

Pixel Watch 2 runs with Wear OS 4’s capabilities. It can show preview images and GIFs and allows to start a call or message or get directions in one tap from notifications screen. It also brings features like bold text and better text-to-speech. You can also use watch transfer to pair to a new phone, or backup and restore from your previous Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch 2 is priced at ₹39,900 and will be available starting October 12 on Flipkart.

