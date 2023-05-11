Google launches Pixel 7a with Tensor G2 chip

May 11, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST

Google on Wednesday launched Pixel 7a featuring Tensor G2 chip and thus expanded its 7 series line up and the ‘a’ moniker.

Unveiled during the Google I/O 2023 event, the Pixel 7a fits into the premium segment in India and competes with brands like OnePlus and Samsung.

Google Pixel 7a uses the same processor, Tensor G2, like its flagship siblings Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Pixel 7a also gets the Titan M2 security chip. Google has packed the Pixel 7a with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The Pixel 6a had 6GB RAM.

Pixel 7a will come with Android 13 out of the box and is scheduled to get Android 14 beta. There will be five years of security updates with Pixel 7a.

Google has used a 4,385mAh battery supported by a 20W wired and an 18W wireless charger. The wireless charging is first for any ‘a’ series Pixel phone. Pixel 7a has been IP67 certified for dust and water.

Pixel 7a features a 6.1 inch OLED display having 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection at the front of Pixel 7a. The phone comes with in-display fingerprint scanner as well along with Face unlock.

Pixel 7a also has Translate, Recorder Speaker Labels, Assistant Voice Typing, and Voice Messaging Transcription on the Messages app features. Being a Google device, Pixel 7a supports Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur options in Google Photos.

In optical department, Pixel 7a sports a 64MP main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. The rear camera supports OIS and EIS. It has a 13MP front camera for selfies. Both rear and front lenses can record 4k videos.

Google has priced the Pixel 7a at ₹43,999 and only sells in one variant of 8GB/128GB. The phone is now available at a launch price of ₹39,999. It will be retail on Flipkart starting May 11 in Charcoal, Snow, and Sea colours.