Google launches Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with Tensor G2 SoC 

Pixel 7 has 90 Hz refresh rate whereas the Pixel 7 Pro gets 120 Hz panel 

The Hindu Bureau
October 06, 2022 21:13 IST

Google has priced the Pixel 7 at ₹59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro will be sold at ₹84,999. Interestingly, it hasn’t announced the availability of the Pixel Watch and the Pixel Tablet for the Indian market. Photo: Special Arrangement

Google on Thursday launched its latest smartphones, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, powered by Tensor G2 chipset. Along with the Pixel phones, Google also unveiled Pixel Watch and Google Pixel Tablet. The United States-based tech giant announced that Pixel phones will come with an in-built VPN by Google One without no additional cost.

The Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 7 Pro has got a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will come with Android 13 out-of-the-box with 5 years of security updates promised by Google. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro also carry the Titan M2 chipset from the Pixel 6 series. These phones feature an under-display fingerprint scanner as well as Face Unlock.

The Pixel 7 series brings the Photo Unblur feature inside Google Photos that allows you to edit your old images even if they were not shot on a Pixel phone. The new phones can now zoom up to 30x.

Google has priced the Pixel 7 at ₹59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro will be sold at ₹84,999.

