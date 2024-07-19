Alphabet-owned Google on Friday announced that its upcoming foldable smartphone Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be launched in India. It will be for the first time that Google is bringing its foldable to India which it skipped last year with its first-ever foldable phone, Pixel Fold.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be launched on August 14 in India.

It is going to be a part of Pixel 9 series launch which is likely to bring Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL along with the foldable phone. They will be launched on August 13 for global markets.

With the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the U.S. based search engine giant will be competing against established players like Samsung in the foldable space with devices like Galaxy Z Fold 6, and simultaneously with new entrants like Vivo, apart from OnePlus and Tecno.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold render shows a punch hole display at front and a rectangular camera module with two oval shaped lens housing stacked together.

The information shared by Google India also mentions of AI which is already in place everywhere in each high-end phone.

Being a Google’s own device, Pixel series 9 is already expected to land with Android 15 out of the box on top of generative AI features with Gemini.

Google’s first-ever foldable phone, Pixel Fold, had a 5.8 inch cover screen and a 7.6 inch main display. The OLED displays came with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It used Google’s own Tensor G2 processor, with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It had a 4,821mAh battery.

Pixel Fold featured a 48MP main lens supported by a 10.8MP telephoto sensor and a 10.8MP ultra-wide shooter. There were two selfie lenses in the Pixel Fold. On the inside, an 8MP snapper while the outer chassis had a 9.5MP selfie shooter.

It is expected that Pixel 9 Pro Fold will use Tenor G3 processor. It is more likely that the cover screen will get a size and brightness boost.