Google announces three new Fitbit offerings for its fall lineup

The three new wearables cater to different budgets as well as users, ranging from those managing stress to training athletes

Sahana Venugopal
August 25, 2022 13:28 IST

Google announced three new Fitbit offerings to cater to different budgets and users | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Google on Wednesday announced three new Fitbit offerings - Inspire 3, Versa 4, and Sense 2 - as part of the Fall lineup, designed to be slimmer so that they can be worn even while sleeping and won’t need daily charging.

In an official post, product management director TJ Varghese shared that the Inspire 3 will be an entry-level device with a colour touchscreen and 10 days of battery life.

The Versa 4 is for exercise lovers, as it offers 6 days of battery life, more than 40 exercise modes, and both real-time stats and premium features. 

Meanwhile, the most advanced model, Sense 2, has over 6 days of battery life and tracks the wearer’s stress management and heart health. The ECG app means Sense 2 can also detect signs of atrial fibrillation with its sensors and algorithm. 12 minutes of charging gives the device enough power to stay charged for a day, the company claims.

“With the Fitbit app, you can stay motivated and on track with weekly and longitudinal stats about your activity, heart health, sleep and stress. Plus you can log your hydration, menstrual health, mood, nutrition and glucose levels all in one place,” stated the release.

The Fitbit Premium feature, which comes with all purchased devices for half a year, includes a daily readiness score, a sleep profile, and over 1,000 sessions for physical and mental health.

Versa 4 is priced at $229.95 and Sense 2 is available at $299.95. The Inspire 3 is available for $99.95.

