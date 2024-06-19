Gigabyte launches new lineup of AI gaming laptops in India 

Gigabyte launched two new AI Gaming laptops, the AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X. Both the devices feature 16-inch displays in a 16:10 aspect ratio. The devices come powered by Intel Core 14th Gen HX processors and Intel Core 13th Gen HX processors, respectively, along with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPU.

Gigabyte AORUS 16X specifications

The new AORUS 16X is equipped with exclusive Gigabyte AI Nexus technology, that works to optimise power management and gaming performance while enhancing generative AI applications.

The laptop comes with two processor options, the Intel Core i9-14900HX and Intel Core i7-14650HX Processor. Additionally, the device gets NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6, while the AORUS 16X 9KG 2024 will be equipped with the Intel Core i7-13650HX Processor with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU.

The device also supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision and comes with TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification and Pantone Validated color accuracy certification. For connectivity the laptop comes with WiFi7.

Gigabyte G6X specifications

The G6X 9KG 2024 comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-13650HX Processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6, while the G6X 9MG 2024 comes with an Intel Core i7-13650HX Processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU.

The G6X features a 4-sided slim bezel design, providing a 90% screen-to-body ratio. The device also supports Dolby Atmos.

“Our new range of AI Gaming Laptops, featuring the AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X, are designed to meet the growing demands of generative AI workloads, ensuring faster performance and longer battery life”, Supriya Gawde Mankame, Deputy General Manager of GIGABYTE India, said.

The Gigabyte AORUS 16X and the G6X are available with prices ranging from ₹96,999 to ₹1,89,999.

