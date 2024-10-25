Garmin launches Fenix 8 series multisport GPS smartwatches in India

Garmin, on (24 October 2024), launched its Fenix 8 series multisport GPS smartwatches in India.

The latest range in Garmin’s Fenix 8 series offers two display options: an ultra-bright AMOLED display and a solar-charging model.

The 51mm AMOLED model claims up to 29 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, while the Solar model offers up to 48 days.

Designed for athletes and adventure enthusiasts, the Fenix 8 series provides a daily training readiness score and a body battery score, helping users decide whether to push hard or take it easy.

The smartwatch includes advanced metrics such as endurance score, hill score, VO2 max, and training status, alongside enhanced strength training features, 40-metre dive capabilities, and built-in speaker and microphone for seamless communication. The series also introduces Voice Assistant, Voice Command, and Voice Note features—a first for the Fenix range.

The Fenix 8 watches are available in 43mm, 47mm, and 51mm sizes with the AMOLED display, while the Solar model comes in 47mm and 51mm sizes, both featuring updated graphics.

Additionally, the watch includes a built-in LED flashlight, dive capabilities, and supports the Garmin Messenger app, advanced mapping, and navigation.

“The Fenix 8 Series is ideal for individuals aiming to enhance their performance or maintain a healthy lifestyle. Whether you’re an experienced athlete or someone who enjoys staying active, this new series offers advanced features and extended battery life for outstanding versatility,” said Tim Spurling, General Manager, Emerging Markets CAMEA, Garmin.

The Garmin Fenix 8 Series starts at ₹86,990.