Garmin expands Marq series with five new luxury smartwatches

February 23, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST

Garmin on Thursday launched five new Marq edition smartwatches catering to premium and luxury segment buyers. The second generation of the Marq series features the Athlete, Adventurer, Golfer, Captain, and Aviator smartwatches.

The Gen 2 Marq series is built with Grade-5 titanium and features an AMOLED touchscreen display with a domed sapphire lens.

The premium range of smartwatches from the Swiss-origin company claims up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, and up to 42 hours in GPS mode.

The new Marq series comes with features like a Jet Lag adviser, wrist-based heart rate, respiration and stress tracking, advanced sleep insights, and body-battery energy monitoring.

The second-generation Marq collection is made of materials like sapphire crystal, ceramic, and jacquard-weave nylon. It features elements including titanium, leather, nylon, and silicone bracelets.

The Grade-5 titanium makes it five times stronger and harder than most steels, and is more scratch-resistant and lightweight on the wrist compared to stainless steel, Garmin claimed. The 46mm watch case houses a domed sapphire lens and AMOLED touchscreen display.

The new collection includes support for multi-band GNSS, multi-frequency GPS (L1 + L5), and Garmin SatIQ technology.

The new Marq smartwatches will be sold across online and offline channels, including Amazon, starting February 25.

“The Marq collection is a true testament to Garmin’s commitment to providing a luxury experience with super premium quality, innovation and reliability. The second-generation Marq collection is specifically designed for athletes, adventure & aviation enthusiasts. With this launch, we believe to cater to the luxury smartwatch market more abundantly, we have served for many years,” said Yeshudas Pillai, Country Head, Garmin India.

Pricing

The second-generation Marq Adventurer will be sold at ₹2,15,490. Marq Athlete sells at ₹1,94,990. Marq Aviator has been priced at ₹2,46,490. Marq Captain will retail for ₹2,25,990 and the Marq Golfer is priced at ₹2,35,990.