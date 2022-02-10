Galaxy Unpacked 2022 | Samsung unveils flagship Galaxy S22 smartphones, Tab S8 series

10 February 2022 17:13 IST

Samsung unveiled its flagship Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra smartphones, along with Galaxy Tab S8 series at Galaxy Unpacked 2022.

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled its next-generation flagship smartphones – Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra with improved camera experience and faster processor. Alongside the S22 series, Samsung introduced an all-new line of tablets – Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra, featuring immersive displays and multitasking capabilities.

Galaxy S22 and S22+

The two flagship devices feature dynamic cameras with advanced intelligent image processing. Both Galaxy S22 and S22+ are built with a 50MP main camera, 10MP tele-lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP front camera. The smartphones come with new ‘Nightography’ features, which according to Samsung, enables the camera to let in more light, draw out details, and capture colours that make content pop, even in the dark.

Both devices are powered by advanced VDIS technology which is said to minimise vibrations for smooth, sharp footage even on the move. The smartphones equipped with Samsung’s latest AI technology, make it easier to take portrait mode photos with enhanced quality.

Advertising

Advertising

The two devices come with 4nm processor that powers the advanced AI and ML processes and claims to deliver performance for all streaming and productivity needs. Galaxy S22 and S22+ feature 3,700mAh and 4,500mAh batteries respectively, with support for 25W fast charging on S22 and 45W super-fast charging on the S22+.

On the display front, the smaller device has a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with a peak brightness of 1,300nits, while the larger one has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a peak brightness of 1,750nits. Both devices feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with 120Hz refresh rate. Besides, the Galaxy S22 series screens are built with Vision Booster technology that is said to automatically adjust the display to the ambient lighting and enhance the colour contrast.

Samsung says the Galaxy S22 series smartphones are its most durable mobile devices yet. The new smartphones are made with Armor Aluminium, and feature new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back to protect the devices in case of accidental drops. Moreover, the Galaxy S22 series devices are made partly with recycled fishing nets and also incorporate post-consumer recycled material.

Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options with 8GB RAM and in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold colours. The entire Galaxy S22 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades, according to Samsung.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

The biggest of the three devices in the Galaxy S22 series, the S22 Ultra, promises the best camera, performance and connectivity in Samsung’s Galaxy smartphone line-up. The tech giant says S22 Ultra merges the best Galaxy features – the power of the Note series and the pro-grade camera and performance of the S series – in one device.

The device features seamlessly integrated camera lenses with a 108MP main camera, two 10MP tele-lenses (3x and 10X optical zoom), 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 40MP front camera. Like its smaller siblings, it comes with Nightography features, plus a larger 2.4um pixel sensor allowing S22 Ultra’s camera lenses to capture more light and data, as well as 100x zooming capabilities. It is packed with new AI-supported features like Portrait mode to make photos look more professional. It also offers access to the Expert RAW app, which features a comprehensive suite of in-camera editing tools giving users more creative control.

S22 Ultra is also powered by a 4nm processor for all the computing needs of the device from gaming, streaming, to working and more. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W super-fast charging. The device features an immersive 6.8-inch QHD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits.

Additionally, the smartphone brings one of the popular Note series experiences to the S series with a built-in S Pen, offering the users enhanced productivity and creative capabilities. It is said to be the fastest, most responsive S Pen from Samsung with 70% lower latency.

Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options with 8GB and 12GB RAM and in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Burgundy colours.

Galaxy Tab S8 series

The three new tablets expand Samsung’s tablet portfolio with enhanced hardware and productivity features. The portable devices offer improved multitasking capabilities with multi-active windows and Samsung DeX, safe and easy file sharing with password-protected Quick Share, and come with a new and improved S Pen that uses a prediction algorithm for ultra-low latency.

Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra feature 11-inch LTPS TFT, 12.4-inch Super AMOLED and 14.6-inch Super AMOLED displays respectively, with 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. The tablets are built with a 13MP main camera and 6MP ultra-wide lens in the rear, and the front camera setup of the Tab S8, S8+ includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the Tab S8 Ultra is equipped with powerful dual 12MP front cameras.

The devices also offer an improved video conferencing experience with ultra-wide front cameras, a three-microphone setup and intelligent auto-framing technology for a more professional video call experience.

Equipped with a 4nm chip, Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ come with 128GB and 256GB storage options with 8GB and 12GB RAM, while the Tab S8 Ultra packs in up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, and all three models offer expandable storage by up to 1TB with an optional microSD card.

Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra are powered by 8,000mAh, 10,090mAh and 11,200mAh batteries respectively, and with 45W super-fast charging support the devices can be charged to 100% in 80 minutes, according to Samsung.

The tablets are built using an Armor Aluminium frame that is said to be over 30% more scratch-resistant and 40% less prone to bending than Galaxy Tab S7. On the software front, the Tab S8 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates, Samsung confirmed.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be available in Graphite, and Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ in Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold colours.