From OnePlus 12 to Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Premium smartphones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in India

Flagship phones bring the best of everything - designs, displays, processors, cameras, and battery life - but they also handsomely cost their buyers. Shoppers can quickly get entangled in the phones’ specifications and the huge range of available options when investing in such a device.

Having said that, looking at the phone’s processor is the best way to decide the actual value of a smartphone; to be specific, whether the processor is an outdated one or the latest model.

The processor we are talking about is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, as most premium flagship smartphones launched after 25 October last year ought to have one.

It not only delivers great performance overall but also ensures less battery drainage, helps prevent heating, and reduces frame drop rates, apart from offering the on-device generative AI features everyone is talking about.

Here is a breakdown of some premium smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and their main features, to help you pick the phone best suited to you.

OnePlus 12

OnePlus was among the first companies to introduce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in India, with the launch of OnePlus 12 in January this year. It also collaborated with Hasselblad for a camera with a 50MP main sensor along with a 64MP telephoto lens. The processor was able to handle the device’s 4,500 nits of peak brightness. With up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage support, it managed to shine bright among the offerings. OnePlus 12 came with a 5,400mAh battery on top of a 100W fast charger at a competitive price of ₹64,999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Launched in February this year, Samsung’s premium flagship non-folding phone, Galaxy S24 Ultra, featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The octa-core processor comprising of Cortex-X4 and Cortex-A720 cores can achieve peak speeds of up to 3.39GHz. It also supports the powerful 200MP lens in S24 Ultra. The phone features Gemini AI to offer advanced support in editing, photography, live translation, and drafting. With a 5,000mAh battery but no charger, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched at a price of ₹1,29,999.

Xiaomi 14

As OnePlus banked on Hasselblad, Xiaomi chose Leica to offer a luxurious camera experience in Xiaomi 14, which released in March. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Xiaomi 14 brought in an LTPO OLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of 1-120Hz, and an impressive 3,000 nits of brightness. It came with a dynamic set of rear cameras calibrated by Leica that resulted in high-quality photos. Xiaomi provided a 4,610mAh battery and a 90W charger in the device, since it had a 6.36-inch display. Xiaomi 14 was launched at ₹69,999.

Oppo Find X7 Ultra

Oppo tried to go with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in its Find X7 Ultra model but did not launch the phone in India. Like OnePlus 12, Oppo’s Find X7 Ultra also had a Hasselblad-branded camera system, a 6.82-inch display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness, and a 5,000mAh battery cell. In China, it sold at CNY 5,999 (around ₹69,099).

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Vivo’s X Fold 3 Pro was not only the first foldable phone by the Chinese brand in India, but also the first foldable to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. With ZEISS lenses, Fold 3 Pro brought in a convenient form factor which was lightweight and easy to use, despite offering dual displays. Vivo’s X Fold 3 Pro also managed to pack the largest battery in a foldable phone along with the fastest charger. But to own all these impressive features, buyers will have to pay ₹1,59,999.