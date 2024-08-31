From Apple iPhone 16 series to Motorola Razr 50: Major tech launch events in September 2024

September will bring the year’s most awaited launch event, the Apple iPhone 16 series launch, of which most tech writers guess about the entire period till they actually get launched. But it won’t be just Apple with its new batch of ‘fruits’ coming to the markets. Players like Motorola and Tecno also plan to ‘flip’ their muscles with Razr 50 and Phantom V Fold 2 and Flip 2 launches. Vivo gears for T3 Ultra showcase as well.

Lets look at some of the major expected tech launch events happening in September 2024:

Apple ‘Its Glowtime’ event

The Cupertino-based iPhone maker will launch iPhone 16 series on September 9. Expected line up includes iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This year, Apple is going to bring Apple Intelligence on the new series which claims to bring latest gen AI features on new iPhones. The inclusion of ChatGPT inside the iPhone 16 series is another topic of interest.

iOS 18 will also be introduced with the new iPhone 16 series launch.

Although, major hardware changes in the new iPhone 16 series are unexpected. However, incremental changes would be made like an enhanced screen brightness.

Apple Watch Series 10 is also expected to come with the new iPhone 16 series this September.

Motorola Razr 50

Motorola is trying some reverse engineering to bring the base model of Motorola Razr 50 Ultra on September 9 in India. The flip phone, Motorola Razr 50, has a 3.6 inch cover screen with 1,700 nits peak brightness and is IPX8 rated as well for water. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It comes in a vegan leather finish.

The Motorola Razr 50 features a 50 MP main camera along with an ultrawide sensor that also works as macro and a 32 MP front lens for selfies. The flip phone also runs Google Gemini and Moto ai for gen AI functions.

Vivo T3 Ultra

Vivo is going to add the T3 Ultra next month in the mid segment. The Vivo T3 Ultra is tipped to bring the vegan leather design and IP68 kind of rating. The phone is expected to run MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor. A 50 MP Sony sensor with OIS could be used in the T3 Ultra along with a 5,000 mAh battery. It is expected to get launched in the second week of September.

Tecno is also expected to launch its foldable phone, Phantom V Fold 2, and a flip phone, Phantom V Flip 2, in September. Their India arrival is not certain yet.