Fossil unveils ‘Gen 6’ smartwatch

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch options.| Picture by special arrangement.

01 September 2021 08:43 IST

The smartwatch will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform that is said to provide users faster application load times, and more efficient power consumption.

Fossil has unveiled its newest product in the wearables portfolio, the Gen 6 smartwatch, with improved speed and performance, updated wellness sensors, and Wear OS 3 compatibility.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The smartwatch will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform that is said to provide users faster application load times, and more efficient power consumption, the company said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read | Samsung launches new wearables processor for its Galaxy watches

It features a 1.28-inch touchscreen display, 1GB memory and 8GB storage, an upgraded heart rate sensor that allows continuous tracking and improved signal accuracy, and a new SpO2 sensor to track blood oxygen measurements, and customisable dials and buttons to easily access most-used functions.

Fossil claims that its smartwatch can charge twice as fast as leading smartwatches, reaching 80% in just over 30 minutes of charging. The watchmaker’s smart battery modes, and decreased power consumption, enable the device to offer over 24 hours of battery life, which will vary depending on the usage.

Also Read | Bugatti unveils three luxury smartwatch models

Android and iOS users will also be able to make and receive calls using the smartwatch’s swim-proof speaker and microphone. Wearers can also listen to Spotify music and podcasts offline if they have a premium subscription for the streaming service.

The smartwatch will be eligible for the Wear OS 3 system update in 2022, alongside other updates that will continue to improve the overall user experience.

Gen 6 will be available in two case sizes – 44mm and 42mm, and a total of seven colour options with several interchangeable strap and bracelet options. The smartwatch will retail for $299-$319 (about ₹21,827-₹23,283) and is available for pre-order on the company’s website, Fossil said.