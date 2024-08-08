ADVERTISEMENT

Flipkart Flagship Independence Sale 2024 | Apple, realme, CMF, OnePlus, and Noise offer deals on wireless earphones

Updated - August 08, 2024 12:01 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 11:25 am IST

Shoppers can check out deals on TWS earphones from Apple, realme, CMF, OnePlus, and other brands during the sale

The Hindu Bureau

Flipkart’s Flagship sale 2024 is currently live [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Flipkart’s Flagship Independence sale 2024 is live; users can explore the Indian e-commerce platform for deals on everything from household goods to large electronics. While Amazon is also running its Great Freedom Festival sale from August 6 to 11, it’s still worth checking out Flipkart, as there are some products that are exclusive to either site.

Music lovers and on-the-go cinema watchers looking for a new pair of TWS (true wireless stereo) earphones, for that matter, can check out some discounts on budget, mid-segment, as well as premium gadgets, as these boundaries blur during the sales period.

ProductMRPPrice on Offer
Apple AirPods (2nd gen)₹12,900₹8,499
realme Buds T300 with 12.4mm Driver, 30dB ANC₹3,999₹1,999
Noise Buds VS102 with 50 Hrs Playtime, 11mm Driver₹2,999₹999
CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2 with 50 dB ANC₹4,999₹4,298
OnePlus Buds 3 TWS, in Ear Earbuds with Sliding Volume Control₹6,499₹4,999
Tips for shoppers buying TWS earphones and headphones
Make sure that your TWS earphones are suited to the tasks you carry out; for example, earphones you use in the gym should have a higher IP rating for water resistance, and a good earbud fit
Whether you are an Apple or Android user, try to buy earphones that fit into your general tech ecosystem, to ensure a seamless experience across devices
Do not use active noise cancellation modes when you are walking on the street or venturing into desolate areas
Compare the price difference between budget and premium device models from the same brand, so you can decide if an upgrade is worth it
Check whether you can combine bank card offers and coupons in order to bring down the device price even further
