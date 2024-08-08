Flipkart Flagship Independence Sale 2024 | Apple, realme, CMF, OnePlus, and Noise offer deals on wireless earphones

Flipkart’s Flagship Independence sale 2024 is live; users can explore the Indian e-commerce platform for deals on everything from household goods to large electronics. While Amazon is also running its Great Freedom Festival sale from August 6 to 11, it’s still worth checking out Flipkart, as there are some products that are exclusive to either site.

Music lovers and on-the-go cinema watchers looking for a new pair of TWS (true wireless stereo) earphones, for that matter, can check out some discounts on budget, mid-segment, as well as premium gadgets, as these boundaries blur during the sales period.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Product MRP Price on Offer Apple AirPods (2nd gen) ₹12,900 ₹8,499 realme Buds T300 with 12.4mm Driver, 30dB ANC ₹3,999 ₹1,999 Noise Buds VS102 with 50 Hrs Playtime, 11mm Driver ₹2,999 ₹999 CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2 with 50 dB ANC ₹4,999 ₹4,298 OnePlus Buds 3 TWS, in Ear Earbuds with Sliding Volume Control ₹6,499 ₹4,999

Tips for shoppers buying TWS earphones and headphones Make sure that your TWS earphones are suited to the tasks you carry out; for example, earphones you use in the gym should have a higher IP rating for water resistance, and a good earbud fit Whether you are an Apple or Android user, try to buy earphones that fit into your general tech ecosystem, to ensure a seamless experience across devices Do not use active noise cancellation modes when you are walking on the street or venturing into desolate areas Compare the price difference between budget and premium device models from the same brand, so you can decide if an upgrade is worth it Check whether you can combine bank card offers and coupons in order to bring down the device price even further

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.