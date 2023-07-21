Five smartphones sold every second during 2023 Prime Day, Amazon claims

July 21, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 11:19 am IST

The seventh edition of Amazon Prime Day sale registered 14% increase in shopping by Prime members with 22,190 orders placed in a minute. This year sale registered highest number of same day deliveries as well.

Nearly 45% Prime members used Amazon Pay on Prime Day of which 82% were from Tier 2 & 3 cities and towns.

During Prime Day (July 15-16), around five smartphones got sold every second with 70% of the demand coming from Tier 2 & 3 cities. The foldable smartphones grew 25x. The e-commerce portal saw traction for 5G-enabled smartphones with around 2 in every 3 smartphones sold being 5G.

Amazon said that OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Series, Realme Narzo 60 Series and iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G have also seen traction during the period.

“We received the highest demand this Prime Day event with 30 TVs sold every minute with premium 4K, QLED and OLED seeing the most demand,” said Amazon.

Prime members across 98% pin codes shopped most for front load washing machines, headphones, apparels, shoes, luxury beauty products, smart phones, baby products, etc.

Toys recorded highest ever single day sales with an average of 1.8 sold per second. Home appliances and kitchen products sales has doubled during the sale.

Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) received 20 orders every second during this Prime Day event, claims Amazon. Over 90,000 SMB sellers received orders from across 19,000+ pin codes in India.

Amazon Business witnessed a 56% sales growth (vs Prime Day 2022), including 2x growth in Electronics, 1.7x growth in office furniture and 1.4x growth in kitchen products and appliances.