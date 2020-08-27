Fitbit launches its new flagship smartwatch ‘Sense’

The glass and metal body design of watch houses a biosensor core that integrates the new hardware changes with Fitbit’s software technology, offering a seamless smartwatch experience to its users.

Fitbit launched Sense, a new smartwatch that offers advanced health tracking features, including electrodermal activity (EDA) monitoring, skin temperature sensing, and SpO2 sensor to check oxygen saturation, and a new ECG app.

The glass and metal body design of watch houses a biosensor core that integrates the new hardware changes with Fitbit’s software technology, offering a seamless smartwatch experience to its users.

“Our new products and services are our most innovative yet, coupling our most advanced sensor technology and algorithms to unlock more information about our bodies and our health so you can be in control,” James Park, co-founder and CEO, Fitbit said.

Fitbit says the EDA sensor is designed to manage stress as it measures user’s responses to variation in skin temperature. The sensor will detect small electrical changes in the sweat when the wearer places their palm over the face of the device.

Fitbit Sense smartwatch with a new EDA sensor and ECG app. | Photo Credit: Fitbit

The device calculates stress management score in the range of 1-100 by considering biometric inputs, including heart rate, sleep and activity data.

The smartwatch also gets a new heart rate sensor with updated algorithm, and PurePulse 2.0 technology offering 24/7 continuous heart rate tracking. It can be personalised to give on-device high and low heart rate notifications.

ECG app and other features

Sense is the first device in Fitbit’s line-up to receive an ECG app. To get an ECG reading, the wearer has to place their fingers on the corners of the stainless-steel ring around the watch for 30 seconds. Fitbit says the ECG app can measure a wearer’s heart rhythm for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib).

The new skin temperature sensor can detect changes that may potentially be a sign of a fever. And the SpO2 sensor provides insights on the wearer’s blood oxygen saturation.

Additional features, include on-board GPS, over 20 on-device exercise modes, SmartTrack automatic activity tracking, cardio fitness level and score, and advanced sleep tools.

Fitbit Sense smartwatch with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. | Photo Credit: Fitbit

Sense user’s will be able to use built-in speaker and microphone to take calls and reply to texts with voice commands. They can also use Amazon Alexa or Google voice assistant.

The smartwatch features a redesigned UI, faster processor for improved on-screen navigation. Along with new customizable widgets, redesigned notifications and on-screen apps.

The AMOLED display on Sense has an integrated ambient light sensor and an optional always-on display mode. The device offers over six days of battery life, and is water resistant up to 50M.

Fitbit Sense is priced at ₹33,999, and will be available in two colour options, carbon/graphite stainless steel and lunar white/soft gold stainless steel.