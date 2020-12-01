FAU-G pre-registration opens, gamers post app incompatibility issues. | Picture by special arrangement.

01 December 2020 12:51 IST

FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards, India’s version of the now banned online multiplayer game PUBG, is now open for pre-registrations on Google Play.

The Bengaluru-based nCore Games tweeted that gamers can now “pre-register and be the first to play the game.”

Many gamers took to the micro-blogging platform to voice their concerns when they were not able to pre-register for the game. They posted screenshots of device incompatibility message reading, “your device isn’t compatible with this version.”

The game’s compatibility details are not available on its current Google Play page, which has added to the confusion of enthusiastic gamers. The company has also not provided details on the game’s availability on Apple’s App Store.

According to nCore Games, FAU-G is based on real-world scenarios, and it brings to life the thrill and adrenaline of a life spent guarding India’s borders. The game’s official trailer, released in late October, offered a glimpse of the game where players “join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory.”

The game is said to be made in India, and it was announced a few days after the Indian government banned Tencent Games’ PUBG Mobile, along with 116 other applications.

In November, PUBG Corp. had confirmed that it is making a comeback to India with a game specially created for the Indian market.