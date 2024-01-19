January 19, 2024 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

Samsung on Wednesday launched its first AI-dominated Galaxy S24 series smartphones having Google’s Gemini Nano built-in. Similar on the lines of Google’s own Pixel 8 series, the new Galaxy S24 series brings best of AI features that are meant to simplify different aspects of a phone. Having said that, Samsung has used its in-house chipset Exynos 2400 in Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ for the Indian market while having Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in select global markets.

“This departure from the Snapdragon-exclusive trend in the S-series raises anticipation on whether the Exynos-powered models will match the demand seen with their Snapdragon predecessors,” said Shilpi Jain, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

The 4nm Exynos 2400 features one Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, two Cortex-A720 cores at 2.9 GHz, and three Cortex-A720 at 2.6 GHz. There are four efficient Cortex-A520 cores at 2 GHz. It supports LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The South Korean electronics major was quiet on using Exynos in S24 and S24+ even in the press release issued post launch whereas the incorporation of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in Galaxy S24 Ultra was categorically mentioned in the same PR.

“It is a smart move by Samsung to push its own chipset in the base models to foray in AI processors. This will help Samsung in pushing AI in lower tiers basis its own chipset in future,” said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder of Techarc.

As per Counterpoint Research, Samsung’s Exynos reached around 9% market share in 2023 in India.

He adds, “While the customers looking for high-end AI experiences would opt for Ultra, the other customers can also experience AI with Samsung positioning its Exynos as an enabler.”

Extending its premium and flagship S-series, Samsung launched Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra. Compared to its predecessor, Galaxy S23 series, launched in 2023, the new Galaxy S24 series brings minor updates in optical department, display and battery capacity.

In 2024, Samsung is relying heavily on the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in Galaxy S24 series to make it more productive and multitasker. Interestingly, the Galaxy S24 series will provide 7 years of OS and security updates.

“Samsung S-series has been immensely popular in India, boasting a loyal user base, the incorporation of Galaxy AI, featuring Live Translate, Chat Assist, Interpreter, Circle to Search, and the introduction of a Titanium frame in the S24 Ultra, showcases Samsung’s commitment to Gen-AI innovation and cutting-edge design,” said Shilpi.

Similarly, Faisal said, “For the first time, AI has been implemented on a device in the way which can impact lives of users leading to productivity, efficiency and ease of using tech.”

The icing on the cake is that all these features aren’t coming with a premium pricing, adds Faisal. The Galaxy S24 series starts at ₹79,999 while it exceeds to ₹1,59,999 for the top variant.

“Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series marks a strategic shift where OEMs will look to leverage on-device and cloud AI to unlock new possibilities,” said Prabhu Ram, Head IIG, Cybermedia Research.

“While the potential for ethical dilemmas surrounding deepfakes exists, particularly with AI-enabled image and video editing, Samsung’s proactive move to introduce watermarks and updated metadata for altered content is a positive step towards responsible AI implementation,” added Prabhu.

There are reports coming in as well that these new AI features in Galaxy S24 series would be free up till 2025 only. We have reached out to Samsung for comment and update as we receive.

