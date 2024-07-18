Dyson unveils OnTrac headphones with customisable caps and cushions

Dyson on Thursday unveiled its high-fidelty headphones OnTrac for global markets. Unlike the Dyson Zone launched last year with air purifier and visor, the new Dyson OnTrac is only meant for audio purposes and features active noise cancellation (ANC).

For ANC, Dyson OnTrac uses 8 microphones, sampling external sound 384,000 times per second, that cancel up to 40dB of unwanted noise.

The Dyson OnTrac headphones come with 40 mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers. The headphones reproduce frequencies from 6Hz to 21,000Hz.

Dyson OnTrac headphones claim up to 55 hours of playtime on two lithium-ion battery cells that are suspended in the headband. To switch between ANC on and off, users have to double-tap on either ear cup.

The headphones can be controlled via MyDyson app for real-time sound tracking that monitors in-ear and external volume. It also allows three custom EQ modes: Bass Boost, Neutral and Enhanced.

The Dyson OnTrac will come in four colorways, CNC Aluminium, Copper, and Nickel. The Ceramic Cinnabar variant has a ceramic-feel painted finish.

The Dyson OnTrac headphones come with over 2,000 customisable colour combinations for outer caps and ear cushions.

The Dyson OnTrac headphones will be launched soon in India, the company said

