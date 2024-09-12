GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dyson ropes in Indian rapper Badshah for OnTrac headphones launch on September 23

Dyson OnTrac headphones are already available to experience in select Dyson Demo stores

Updated - September 12, 2024 05:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dyson ropes in Indian rapper Badshah for OnTrac headphones launch on September 23

Dyson ropes in Indian rapper Badshah for OnTrac headphones launch on September 23

Dyson is going to launch its first high-fidelity headphones, Dyson OnTrac, on September 23 in India. And for the same, it has roped in Indian rapper Badshah as OnTrac’s brand ambassador.

The U.K. based company also sells premium personal grooming products, and vacuum cleaners in India.

Previously, it introduced Dyson Zone headphones in 2022 that feature an air purifying detachable visor.

The upcoming OnTrac headphones from Dyson have been launched already in global markets in July with over 2,000 customisable colour combinations for outer caps and ear cushions.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Dyson OnTrac headphones claim up to 55 hours of playtime on two lithium-ion battery cells that are suspended in the headband.

For ANC, Dyson OnTrac uses 8 microphones that cancel up to 40dB of unwanted noise. The Dyson OnTrac headphones come with 40 mm neodymium speaker drivers.

It offers three custom EQ modes: Bass Boost, Neutral and Enhanced.

The Dyson OnTrac headphones are already available to experience in select Dyson Demo stores.

“Their products are not only technologically advanced but also visually appealing, which perfectly aligns with my aesthetics and vision,” said Badshah.

In addition to OnTrac headphones, Dyson also plans to launch Dyson Airwrap multi-styler and dryer, Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer, and its first dedicated wet cleaner, the Dyson WashG1 wet floor cleaner, this festive season.

Published - September 12, 2024 05:10 pm IST

