Dyson reveals headphones with air purification

December 08, 2022 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

Dyson on Thursday revealed its first headphones called the Dyson Zone. The noise cancelling headphones will be first of its kind to feature air purification technology.

The UK-origin company says that it can capture 99% of particle pollution as small as 0.1 microns, while the K-Carbon, potassium-enriched carbon filters target prevalent acidic gases most associated with city pollution, including NO2 and SO2.

The Dyson Zone headphones claim to deliver up to 50 hours of ultra-low distortion, advanced noise cancellation and full-spectrum audio production. The Zone features Li-ion battery with Type-C port for charging.

It can produce frequencies from 6Hz-21kHz. The headphones have EQ setting to optimise the frequency curve for clear, pure audio across the full audible frequency range.

Dyon Zone has got 11 microphones within. The ANC system uses eight microphones to reduce the sound up to 38 dB. These microphones monitor surrounding sounds 384,000 times a second, the company claims.

The compressors in each earcup draw air through the dual-layer filters and project two streams of purified air to the wearer’s nose and mouth, channeled through the non-contact detachable visor.

The Dyson Zone incorporates an additional microphone for telephony, allowing phone calls, voice recording and voice control.

The MyDyson app can be used to control the Zone headphones to adjust airflow speed and noise-cancellation mode as well as adapt the audio equalization, choosing from three modes: Dyson EQ (enhanced), Bass Boost (bassy) and Neutral (flatter response curve). In app you can opt-in to loudness limit in line with aural health guidance.

“The Dyson Zone has been engineered by teams across the UK, Singapore, Malaysia and China, with a particular focus on software on our South-East Asia campuses,” said Dyson.

The Dyson Zone will go on-sale from January 2023 in China, and March in the US, UK, Hong Kong SAR and Singapore. It is likely to arrive during summers in India.