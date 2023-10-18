ADVERTISEMENT

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet air purifier for large spaces unveiled

October 18, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

The premium electronics maker unveiled its Big+Quiet purifier designed to clean the air in larger spaces

The Hindu Bureau

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet air purifier for large spaces unveiled | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Electronics maker Dyson introduced the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet air purifier which is meant to cleanse the air in spaces up to 1,076 square feet in area.

With the use of Cone Aerodynamics, the purified air is projected as far as 10 metres. The device emits 56 decibels of noise, which makes it the company’s quietest purifier as well.

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet can project the clean air at zero, 25, or 50 degree angles. Users can monitor indoor air quality live with the device’s LCD screen and the MyDysonTM app. In-built sensors also allow the air purifier to react to environmental pollutants. Furthermore, the MyDysonTM app can work as a remote controller even when the owner is away.

“The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is engineered to clean the air continuously, even in large spaces. Some common sources of indoor air pollution include tobacco smoke, household cleaning products, building materials, and outdoor air pollution that enters the home. These sources can emit pollutants such as VOCs, NO2 and ozone. The machine has improved filtration to capture these harmful pollutants - featuring a fully sealed filtration system to HEPA H-135, ensuring purified air is projected back into the room and the pollutants stays in the filter,” said the company in its press release.

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is priced at ₹68,900 and retails on the Dyson website and demo stores. The available colours are White with a Satin Silver colourway.

