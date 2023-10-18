HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet air purifier for large spaces unveiled

The premium electronics maker unveiled its Big+Quiet purifier designed to clean the air in larger spaces

October 18, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet air purifier for large spaces unveiled

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet air purifier for large spaces unveiled | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Electronics maker Dyson introduced the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet air purifier which is meant to cleanse the air in spaces up to 1,076 square feet in area.

With the use of Cone Aerodynamics, the purified air is projected as far as 10 metres. The device emits 56 decibels of noise, which makes it the company’s quietest purifier as well.

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet can project the clean air at zero, 25, or 50 degree angles. Users can monitor indoor air quality live with the device’s LCD screen and the MyDysonTM app. In-built sensors also allow the air purifier to react to environmental pollutants. Furthermore, the MyDysonTM app can work as a remote controller even when the owner is away.

ALSO READ
Air purifier review | Dyson Cool Formaldehyde is a premium purifier with stunning features

“The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is engineered to clean the air continuously, even in large spaces. Some common sources of indoor air pollution include tobacco smoke, household cleaning products, building materials, and outdoor air pollution that enters the home. These sources can emit pollutants such as VOCs, NO2 and ozone. The machine has improved filtration to capture these harmful pollutants - featuring a fully sealed filtration system to HEPA H-135, ensuring purified air is projected back into the room and the pollutants stays in the filter,” said the company in its press release.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is priced at ₹68,900 and retails on the Dyson website and demo stores. The available colours are White with a Satin Silver colourway.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.