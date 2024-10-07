Extending its audio product line further, Dyson has added a new family member, the Dyson OnTrac headphones. Placed in the premium segment, the new headphones are priced at ₹44,900. With a metallic look and re-defined design over Dyson Zone headsets, the new OnTrac promises a new experience for the users. Let’s find out in detail what the new Dyson OnTrac is all about.

Design

One glance at the Dyson OnTrac, and it’s clear these aren’t your typical headphones. The all-metallic construction gives them a premium, futuristic look that sets them apart from the predominantly plastic designs common in the audio market. The CNC-milled aluminium forms the core of the headphones’ structure, lending them a sleek, industrial aesthetic that’s unmistakably Dyson.

The headband features a unique design, with high-capacity lithium-ion battery cells suspended within it. This innovative approach to battery placement contributes to the headphones’ battery life. Dual gimbal arms apply just the right amount of pressure to keep the headphones comfortably in place, addressing a common pain point in over-ear designs.

A standout feature in OnTrac’s design is the intuitive joystick control located on the back of the right ear cup. This clever addition is a breath of fresh air in a market saturated with touch controls. The joystick allows users to easily control music playback, adjust volume, and access their voice assistant with simple, tactile movements. It’s a feature we particularly liked, offering precise control without the hit-or-miss nature of some touch-based systems.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Dyson OnTrac is noticeably heavier than many competitors. While Dyson has implemented features to distribute this weight evenly, including soft microfibre ear cushions and optimised clamp force, some users may find the headset slightly heavy during extended listening sessions.

Customisation is a key aspect of OnTrac’s design philosophy. Users can personalise their headphones with customisable outer caps and ear cushions available in a range of colours and finishes. This allows for a level of individual expression not often seen in premium headphones.

The OnTrac also incorporates capacitive sensors for head detection, automatically pausing audio when the headphones are removed and resuming playback when replaced. This thoughtful feature adds to the overall user-friendly design of the headphones.

Connectivity

The Dyson OnTrac comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, ensuring a stable and efficient wireless connection to your devices. It supports multiple Bluetooth profiles including A2DP, AVRCP, and HFP, covering a wide range of use cases from high-quality audio streaming to hands-free calling.

For those who prefer a wired connection, Dyson has included a 3.5mm to USB-C input, allowing for a direct, analogue connection to your audio source. This is a thoughtful addition, especially for audiophiles who may prefer the reliability and potential quality benefits of a wired connection.

The headphones also feature intuitive controls, with a joystick on the right ear cup that allows users to play, pause, skip, fast forward, and rewind tracks. This same control can be held down to activate voice commands, integrating seamlessly with your device’s voice assistant.

Dyson has developed a companion app, MyDyson, which adds another layer of connectivity and control. Through this app, users can receive automatic software updates, ensuring their headphones are always running the latest firmware. The app also provides real-time soundtracking, monitoring both in-ear and external volume levels and alerting users to potentially harmful sound levels.

Sound Quality

Sound quality is undoubtedly one of Dyson OnTrac’s strong suits. Equipped with 40mm neodymium speaker drivers, the headset offers an impressive frequency response range of 6Hz to 21kHz, making it suitable for various genres and audio experiences​. Whether you’re listening to bass-heavy tracks or classical pieces, the audio remains crisp and immersive.

OnTrac provides three preset EQ levels—Bass Boost, Enhanced, and Neutral. Each setting is balanced by Dyson’s audio engineers, ensuring optimal sound for every type of music. Bass Boost enhances low-end frequencies without overwhelming the mids or highs, while the Enhanced setting brings out extra detail in vocals and instruments. Neutral offers a more balanced experience, ideal for users who prefer a flat sound profile.

The soundstage feels expansive, with rich detailing that allows users to appreciate even the smallest nuances in their music. Overall, the Dyson OnTrac offers a high-quality audio experience that will satisfy even the most discerning audiophiles.

ANC & Ambient Sound

The Dyson OnTrac doesn’t compromise when it comes to Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Powered by eight microphones, the system cancels up to 40dB of external noise, making it one of the most effective ANC implementations we’ve encountered​. The microphones sense outside noise at 384,000 times per second, combining this with passive attenuation to create an immersive, noise-free experience.

Switching between ANC and Ambient Sound mode is as easy as double-tapping either earcup, allowing users to choose whether they want complete isolation or the ability to hear some of their surroundings. The transition between modes is smooth and intuitive, making the headset adaptable to different environments, whether you’re commuting, working in an office, or simply relaxing at home. Dyson delivers exactly what you’d expect from a premium ANC system—no compromise.

Battery

Dyson has made some bold claims about the OnTrac’s battery life, and on paper, they’re quite impressive. The headphones boast up to 55 hours of listening time with ANC enabled, which Dyson equates to about two weeks of use based on an average listening time of 3 hours per day. The total battery capacity is listed at 2,540 mAh, which is substantial for a pair of headphones. During our review period, the headphones lasted almost two weeks comfortably with moderate usage.

Charging is handled via a USB-C port, with Dyson claiming fast charging capabilities. A 10-minute charge is said to provide 2.5 hours of listening time, while a 30-minute charge extends that to 9.5 hours. A full charge takes about 3 hours.

One particularly interesting feature is the ability to use the headphones while charging, with Dyson claiming “infinite” runtime when connected to a power source delivering 2.4A or more. This could be particularly useful for those who use their headphones at a desk for extended periods.

Verdict

The Dyson OnTrac is undoubtedly a premium headset, boasting excellent sound quality, effective ANC, and a suite of thoughtful features like capacitive head detection and customisable aesthetics. The intuitive joystick control, a feature we particularly enjoyed, enhances the user experience by offering a simple and efficient way to control music playback. However, its weight might be a point of concern for users seeking a more lightweight design.