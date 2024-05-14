Dyson launches WashG1 wet floor cleaner that instantly separates wet and dry dirt

Dyson on Tuesday announced its new floor cleaner, the Dyson WashG1, that comes with a one litre clean water tank and can cover up to 290 square metres as it separates wet and dry waste at the source.

The Dyson WashG1 comes with two powered rollers that receive water from a pump and have an absorbent microfibre surface. Dry waste is picked up by the fabric, which has 64,800 filaments per square centimetre, while the moist surface cleans up spills.

Dirt, debris, hair, spilled drinks, and stains are some of the things that the G1 can effectively clean on hard floors, according to Dyson.

The device also comes with a self-cleaning mode and a 0.8 litre dirty water tank. It is designed without hard or sharp edges to prevent dirt build-up within the machine.

The WashG1’s rollers are located on the front and back of the device, so that it can cover hard floors across large areas. The cleaner comes with low, medium, and high hydration modes, as well as additional sensitivity settings for different types of flooring.

The Dyson WashG1 is not yet available in India but will be launched in the country.

“Stain removal performance is dependent on the correlation of hydration of the floor and agitation applied. We’ve engineered our machine to allow owners full control, enabling them to deep clean their homes effectively,” said Charlie Park, VP of Dyson Home Engineering.

