GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Dyson launches WashG1 wet floor cleaner that instantly separates wet and dry dirt

The Dyson WashG1 wet floor cleaner handles both wet and dry debris separately, and covers up to 290 square metres with a one litre clean water tank

Updated - May 14, 2024 09:47 am IST

Published - May 14, 2024 09:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The WashG1’s rollers are located on the front and back of the device [File]

The WashG1’s rollers are located on the front and back of the device [File] | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Dyson on Tuesday announced its new floor cleaner, the Dyson WashG1, that comes with a one litre clean water tank and can cover up to 290 square metres as it separates wet and dry waste at the source.

The Dyson WashG1 comes with two powered rollers that receive water from a pump and have an absorbent microfibre surface. Dry waste is picked up by the fabric, which has 64,800 filaments per square centimetre, while the moist surface cleans up spills.

Dirt, debris, hair, spilled drinks, and stains are some of the things that the G1 can effectively clean on hard floors, according to Dyson.

India records highest average annual air pollution indoor: Dyson

The device also comes with a self-cleaning mode and a 0.8 litre dirty water tank. It is designed without hard or sharp edges to prevent dirt build-up within the machine.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The WashG1’s rollers are located on the front and back of the device, so that it can cover hard floors across large areas. The cleaner comes with low, medium, and high hydration modes, as well as additional sensitivity settings for different types of flooring.

The Dyson WashG1 is not yet available in India but will be launched in the country.

“Stain removal performance is dependent on the correlation of hydration of the floor and agitation applied. We’ve engineered our machine to allow owners full control, enabling them to deep clean their homes effectively,” said Charlie Park, VP of Dyson Home Engineering.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.