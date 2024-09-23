Dyson launches OnTrac headphones with customisable caps and cushions in India

Dyson on Monday (September 23, 2024) launched its high-fidelity headphones OnTrac in India. The new Dyson OnTrac features active noise cancellation (ANC), and extends the company’s audio line up to two with Dyson Zone -- launched last year.

The new Dyson OnTrac uses 8 microphones for ANC, sampling external sound 384,000 times per second, and canceling up to 40dB of noise.

The Dyson OnTrac headphones come with 40 mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers. The headphones reproduce frequencies from 6Hz to 21,000Hz.

Dyson OnTrac headphones claim up to 55 hours of playtime on two lithium-ion battery cells that are suspended in the headband. To switch between ANC on and off, users have to double-tap on either ear cup.

The headphones can be controlled via MyDyson app for real-time sound tracking that monitors in-ear and external volume. It also allows three custom EQ modes: Bass Boost, Neutral and Enhanced.

The Dyson OnTrac will come in four colourways; CNC Aluminium, Copper, Nickel, and Ceramic Cinnabar, which has a ceramic painted finish.

The Dyson OnTrac headphones come with over 2,000 customisable colour combinations for outer caps and ear cushions. The outer caps use high-grade aluminium, and come in ceramic or anodised shades.

The Dyson OnTrac headphones will be available at ₹44,900 on company’s portal and Dyson demo stores across India.

“People in India share Dyson’s appreciation for high quality audio, design and style. The Dyson OnTrac headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, exceptional sound quality, and all-day comfort. We’ve also invested significantly in making the Dyson OnTrac a customisable product that complements the rich and diverse personal styles and the iconic music culture of people in India. These headphones embody Dyson’s audio engineering mission to preserve the integrity of the artist’s sound wave, free from interference,” said Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer, Dyson.