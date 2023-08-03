ADVERTISEMENT

Dyson launches first wet and dry cordless vacuum cleaner in India

August 03, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine motor has 125,000rpm which can deliver 150 AW of suction. It has an LCD screen that shows real-time size and number of particles with a piezo sensor

The Hindu Bureau

Dyson launches first wet and dry cordless vacuum cleaner in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Dyson on Thursday launched its first wet-and-dry cordless vacuum cleaner, Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine, in India.

The Dyson Submarine wet roller head uses a combination of hydration, absorption and extraction. An eight-point hydration system releases 18ml water every minute to wash floors. The wet roller has 16 minutes of run time.

The motor-driven microfibre roller removes spills, tough stains and debris, whilst a durable plate extracts contaminated water from the wet roller and deposits it into a separate waste-water tray.

The Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine has a 300ml clean water tank and a 360ml dirty water tank. It has an illuminating light source positioned at the endcap of cleaner head a blade to illuminate microscopic particles on floors.

The V12s Submarine comes with motor-driven hair screw tool to pick up long hair and pet hair. The vacuum cleaner motor has 125,000rpm which can deliver 150 AW of suction. It also has an LCD screen that shows real-time size and number of particles with a piezo sensor. Overall, the cordless vacuum cleaner can last up to 120 minutes.

The Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine cordless vacuum cleaner will sell at ₹62,900 at company’s demo stores and website.

“For the first time, we’re combining our dust illumination and sensing technologies, anti-tangle for soft furnishings and carpets alongside our new wet roller head to wash hard floors,” said Charlie Park, VP, Floorcare R&D at Dyson.

