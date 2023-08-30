ADVERTISEMENT

Dolby’s latest audio tech to be showcased on TCL TVs at IFA

August 30, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 11:04 am IST

Dolby Atmos’s FlexConnect technology enriches the entertainment experience by seamlessly merging TV sound systems with other wireless speakers.

The Hindu Bureau

Dolby Atmos’s FlexConnect technology seamlessly synchronizes a television’s sound system with wireless speakers | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dolby Laboratories confirmed on Tuesday that its latest audio technology will be first seen on TCL’s upcoming 2024 TV lineup which is set to be unveiled at IFA.

The new Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology seamlessly synchronizes a television’s sound system with wireless speakers to provide an immersive Dolby Atmos audio experience. 

Dolby’s audio solution effectively addresses challenges associated with speaker placement.

This will allow users to position wireless speakers freely, without compromising on sound quality by thoughtfully adapting sound output to suit diverse room layouts and speaker arrangements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Dolby’s audio solution is capable of accommodating additional device types, enabling manufacturers to innovate with diverse device combinations.

In light of the same, TCL has confirmed that it plans to release a range of wireless accessory speakers designed to complement their upcoming TVs featuring Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.

ALSO READ
Short video platform Moj gets Dolby Vision support

John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories, said, “Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is a big step in audio innovation. It lets sound fit into your life without needing to move things around.”

Frédéric Langin, Chief Commercial Officer of TCL Europe, added, “Our work with Dolby is a big deal for the future of cool audio. With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, you get amazing sound no matter where you put your audio devices. We’re excited to show this new sound experience with our new TVs and speakers.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US