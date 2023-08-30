HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dolby’s latest audio tech to be showcased on TCL TVs at IFA

Dolby Atmos’s FlexConnect technology enriches the entertainment experience by seamlessly merging TV sound systems with other wireless speakers.

August 30, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 11:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dolby Atmos’s FlexConnect technology seamlessly synchronizes a television’s sound system with wireless speakers

Dolby Atmos’s FlexConnect technology seamlessly synchronizes a television’s sound system with wireless speakers | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dolby Laboratories confirmed on Tuesday that its latest audio technology will be first seen on TCL’s upcoming 2024 TV lineup which is set to be unveiled at IFA.

The new Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology seamlessly synchronizes a television’s sound system with wireless speakers to provide an immersive Dolby Atmos audio experience. 

Dolby’s audio solution effectively addresses challenges associated with speaker placement.

This will allow users to position wireless speakers freely, without compromising on sound quality by thoughtfully adapting sound output to suit diverse room layouts and speaker arrangements.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Dolby’s audio solution is capable of accommodating additional device types, enabling manufacturers to innovate with diverse device combinations.

In light of the same, TCL has confirmed that it plans to release a range of wireless accessory speakers designed to complement their upcoming TVs featuring Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.

ALSO READ
Short video platform Moj gets Dolby Vision support

John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories, said, “Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is a big step in audio innovation. It lets sound fit into your life without needing to move things around.”

Frédéric Langin, Chief Commercial Officer of TCL Europe, added, “Our work with Dolby is a big deal for the future of cool audio. With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, you get amazing sound no matter where you put your audio devices. We’re excited to show this new sound experience with our new TVs and speakers.”

Related stories

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.