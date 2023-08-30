Dolby’s latest audio tech to be showcased on TCL TVs at IFA

August 30, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 11:04 am IST

Dolby Laboratories confirmed on Tuesday that its latest audio technology will be first seen on TCL’s upcoming 2024 TV lineup which is set to be unveiled at IFA.

The new Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology seamlessly synchronizes a television’s sound system with wireless speakers to provide an immersive Dolby Atmos audio experience.

Dolby’s audio solution effectively addresses challenges associated with speaker placement.

This will allow users to position wireless speakers freely, without compromising on sound quality by thoughtfully adapting sound output to suit diverse room layouts and speaker arrangements.

Dolby’s audio solution is capable of accommodating additional device types, enabling manufacturers to innovate with diverse device combinations.

In light of the same, TCL has confirmed that it plans to release a range of wireless accessory speakers designed to complement their upcoming TVs featuring Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.

John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories, said, “Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is a big step in audio innovation. It lets sound fit into your life without needing to move things around.”

Frédéric Langin, Chief Commercial Officer of TCL Europe, added, “Our work with Dolby is a big deal for the future of cool audio. With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, you get amazing sound no matter where you put your audio devices. We’re excited to show this new sound experience with our new TVs and speakers.”