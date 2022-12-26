Diesel launches Griffed Gen 6 Smartwatch with Google OS 3

December 26, 2022 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

Lifestyle company Diesel on Monday launched the Griffed Gen 6 Smartwatch with enhanced performance, fast charging capabilities, and health features.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The smartwatch runs on Google’s Wear OS 3 and is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform. Diesel claims the Gen 6 smartwatch charges twice as fast as the Gen 5, and that it would reach 80% battery levels in half an hour.

Blood oxygen estimates, heart rate zone analysis, and sleep insights are available. And a new companion app will help users customise their smartwatch and keep track of their health insights.

The smartwatch features Bluetooth 5 LE for connectivity. With Bluetooth, wearers can field calls using their smartwatch. Meanwhile, music lovers have Spotify and YouTube Music at their fingertips to control playback even when offline. There is also an option to bring Alexa to your wrist with the Amazon Alexa Wear OS App.

However, only Android users can access the watch’s Google Wallet function.

The smartwatch comes with several bezel/watch colour combinations and varying strap materials to suit wearers.

The Diesel Griffed Gen 6 Smartwatch retails at ₹25,995 and is available on the Diesel India website, and select Diesel outlets.