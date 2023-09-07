  • Dimensions: Height:0.71” x Width: 13.57” x Depth:9.06”
  • Weight: Starting weight: 1.86kg for FHD+; 1.92kg for OLED
  • Processor: 13th Ge Intel Core i7-13700H (24MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, 14 cores)
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (40W)
  • Display: 15.6-inch 3.5K (3456 x 2160) OLED touch display 
  • Storage: 1TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD,supports up to 8TB total storage (2x 4TB)
  • RAM: Windows 11 Home 64 -bit 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 Dual Channel at 4800MHz
  • Inputs: 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) with 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 SD card reader, 1 3.5mm combo jack.
  • Battery: 86Whr battery (built-in)
  • Sound: Quad-speaker design with 2.5W x2 woofers and 1.5W x2 tweeters = 8W total peak output
  • Camera: HD (720p) Windows Hello camera in upper bezel