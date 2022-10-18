Dell Technologies and Alienware launch the m15 R7 gaming laptops in India 

The m15 R7 laptop comes with AMD Ryzen 6000 H series processors with support for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU 

The Hindu Bureau
October 18, 2022 16:14 IST

The m15 R7 laptop comes with AMD Ryzen 6000 H series processors with support for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dell Technologies and Alienware, on Tuesday, launched the AMD edition of their 15-inch gaming laptop in India. The new 15-inch gaming laptop comes powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (8core/16 thread) processor with a 4.7 GHz max boost. 

The new device comes with a Doby-vision certified 15.6 FHD 1920✕1080 screen with a 165 Hz refresh rate and16GB DDR5 memory.  

It also has a Type-C USB4 port on the back for unhindered access and “Cryo-tech” cooling with five tailored power state settings. 

Other features include Dolby Atmos for spatial audio and an RGB AlienFX backlit keyboard. Both devices will support NVIDIA G-SYNC and Advanced Optimus technologies for visuals. 

The device will be available in two variants, one with 512GB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and the other with 1TB PCle SSD and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. 

Commenting on the launch, Pujan Chadha, Director-Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies, said that the device comes “at a time when gamers are looking to upgrade and enhance their gaming set-up before a significant event like Diwali. We will continue to up the ante and bring more powerful gaming devices that reflect our core principles of bold innovation, high performance, iconic design, and premium quality”, she added. 

The laptops will be available across Dell’s exclusive stores, large format retail and multi-brand stores. The two variants of the device are priced at ₹1,59,990 and ₹ 1,99,990. 

