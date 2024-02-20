Dell Technologies and Alienware launch QD-OLED gaming monitors in India 

February 20, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

Dell and Alienware launched QD-OLED gaming monitors in India. The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED (AW3225QF) and Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED (AW2725DF) were first showcased at CES 2024.

The Alienware 32 is touted to be the world’s first 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor with Dolby Vision HDR, while the Alienware 27 is the world’s first 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor.

The Alienware 32 comes with a 4K curved QD-OLED panel to help reduce reflection and capture expanded peripheral vision with infinite contrasts, true blacks, and peak luminance up to 1000nits.

The monitor boasts a fast 240Hz native refresh rate, 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time, Dolby Vision HDR, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400.

The AW3225QF monitor is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and holds VESA AdaptiveSync certification, ensuring smooth gameplay experience even during the most intense in-game scenarios.

The AW2725DF boasts 360Hz native refresh rate on a 27-inch OLED display. Additionally, the monitor’s rapid 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time, combined with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, VESA AdaptiveSync, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 technologies, ensures colour accuracy and artifact-free performance at any framerate, the company said in a press release.

The monitor also features a gamer-centric design, which includes a fully adjustable ergonomic stand for any desktop configuration, paired with a minimalized hexagonal base providing gamers with more real estate for their peripherals. Maximum airflow is achieved with 360-degree cooling vents for those extended marathon gaming sessions.

Both the AW3225QF and AW2725DF monitors possess infinite contrast ratios, covering 99% and 99.3% of DCI-P3 gamut, respectively.

“The new Alienware 32 4K and 27 360Hz QD-OLED monitors reinforce our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of modern gamers while clearly demonstrating our ongoing passion for display innovation”, Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said.

The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED starts at ₹1,29,999 while the 27 360Hz starts at ₹99,999. Both the monitors will be available exclusively on Dell’s website.

