Dell launches XPS 13 Plus laptop in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 20, 2022 21:09 IST

Dell, on Wednesday, launched its XPS 13 Plus 932 laptop powered by Intel’s 12 Gen core processor

The XPS 13 Plus 932 laptop will pack the 28W Intel 12th Gen processor and will feature a capacitive touch function row, haptic touchpad and a sold in 100% recycled or renewable packaging.

According to Dell, the laptop is the most powerful device in its XPS lineup, and has been designed keeping the Gen Z user in mind. Accordingly, the laptop will rock a four-sided InfinityEdge display with UHD+ screen offering up to 4K+ resolution, Express Charge, EyeSafe Technology, and improved quad speaker design.

The laptop will also feature a light form factor (15.28mm). The chassis of the laptop built low carbon aluminum in the chassis allows it to weigh in around 1.24kg.

Commenting on the launch, Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer & Small Business, Dell Technologies India, said that “The XPS 13 Plus is our most powerful, modern, and stylish XPS device with premium experiences that accelerate creativity, success, and pursuance of passion.”

The laptop will be available in two iterations, with the Ci5-1240P 12 Core / 16GB / 512GB system costing ₹ 1,59,990 and the Ci7-1260P 12 Core / 16GB / 1TB costing ₹ 1,79,990. And will go on sale on Dell exclusive stores and Amazon India as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale.